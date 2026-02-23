Here's Why Grail Stock Slumped Again Today

Key Points

Grail's trial missed its primary endpoint, causing a major stock drop.

Management is hoping follow-up data will prove more beneficial.

10 stocks we like better than Grail ›

Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) stock came under even more pressure today, declining by more than 16% by 12:40 a.m. The move comes as the market continues to digest the unpalatable news that hit the market on Friday. The news wasn't good, but there is a pathway to recovery, however tenuous it might appear now.

What happened to Grail stock recently

I discussed the game-changing event on Friday. Simply put, the company's trial of its Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) with England's National Health Service (NHS) failed to meet its primary endpoint of demonstrating a "statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction" in cancer detection rates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Explaining the NHS-Galleri trial

The Galleri test isn't actually reducing cancer rates on its own. Instead, the reasoning is that a population of 142,000 people aged 50-77 will naturally develop cancers. The expectation was that testing with Galleri would yield more early detections, thereby reducing later-stage detections as the detected individuals began treatment.

The major benefit would be earlier detection and treatment for a population using Galleri. Unfortunately, the trial did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and Stage IV combined. That will make it hard for healthcare insurers to pay for the test.

A pathway to recovery

That said, management noted that "there was a higher than anticipated incidence of Stage III cancers in the NHS-Galleri trial. In both the US and the NHS data, the time to diagnostic resolution appears to improve over time as physicians gain experience with the Galleri test and diagnostic workup."

Grail plans to extend the trial's follow-up period by up to a year. Assuming the Galleri MCED test is working as expected, then the treatment of the Stage III patients will result in relatively fewer Stage IV detections in the data. Moreover, Stage III detections could also be relatively lower as better detection in Stage I and Stage II also helps.

This optimistic assumption rests on the idea that the issue lies in the trial design, not the Galleri test. Time will tell, but right now it looks like a long shot.

Should you buy stock in Grail right now?

Before you buy stock in Grail, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Grail wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Grail. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.