Here's Why Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $140.45, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 4.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gilead Sciences will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.87, marking a 3.31% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.88 billion, up 3.13% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.65 per share and a revenue of $30.15 billion, indicating changes of +6.13% and +2.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. At present, Gilead Sciences boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gilead Sciences is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.6 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.