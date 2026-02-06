Here's Why Gemini Space Station Stock Crashed This Week

Key Points

Falling crypto prices are hurting Gemini's revenues and custodial fees.

Gemini is restructuring, exiting some markets, and focusing on prediction markets.

10 stocks we like better than Gemini Space Station ›

Shares in cryptocurrency exchange and custodian bank Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by19.7% in the week to Friday morning. The decline comes as the company is embarking on a fundamental restructuring of its business. Here's the lowdown.

Lower cryptocurrency prices

The following chart tells part of the story. The collapse in cryptocurrency prices (Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most important supported cryptocurrencies for Gemini) has coincided with a decline in Gemini's stock price. While it's easy to show a price chart that looks like the coastline of Scotland, the reality is that Gemini's exchange transaction revenues are likely to suffer when cryptocurrencies fall.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In addition, lower cryptocurrency prices reduce the dollar value of assets it has in custody, which will put pressure on its custodial fees.

Gemini Space Station's big changes

In addition, amid falling cryptocurrency prices, investors have to digest the recent announcement that the company intends to lay off staff globally and exit operations in the U.K., the European Union, and Australia, which has shifted the focus to the US. The intent being to reduce costs and nring the company nearer to profitability.

In addition, the company's high-profile management team, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, will focus on expanding its prediction markets business as well as the cryptocurrency exchange business in the US.

Should you buy stock in Gemini Space Station right now?

Before you buy stock in Gemini Space Station, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Gemini Space Station wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.