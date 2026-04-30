Here's Why FTAI Aviation Popped Higher by More Than 15% Today

Key Points

The company has an exciting business converting aircraft engines into power turbines for data centers.

FTAI's core MRO business and new power initiative show promising growth prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Ftai Aviation ›

Shares in FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) shot higher by more than 15% by 3 p.m. today after the market digested its excellent first quarter 2026 earnings report and guidance. Moreover, there's reason to believe its end-market environment could improve throughout the year.

FTAI Aviation

The company's core business is Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of legacy aircraft engines, such as CFM International's CFM56. CFM is a GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) joint venture, and FTAI and CFM have a multiyear agreement in place under which FTAI will MRO CFM56 engines; the benefit to GE Aerospace and its joint venture partner, Safran, is that they are guaranteed a market for their high-margin aftermarket equipment.

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In addition, FTAI is set to launch FTAI Power in the fourth quarter of 2026, an exciting business that will convert CFM56 engines into power turbines to power data centers.

Why the stock soared today

The recent results saw management confirm its full-year guidance, but it's not just about 2026 for the company, with CEO Joseph Adams noting that "Based on these conversations stand today, we expect to be mostly sold out of our 2027 target production in the near term with a meaningful portion of 2028 spoken for."

It's a strong outlook, but it could get even better if engine retirements increase due to slowing growth in flight departures amid the war in the Persian Gulf. It's a subject that came up extensively on GE Aerospace's recent earnings presentations. More engine retirements would make it easier and cheaper for FTAI to acquire parts from retired engines for its core business. In addition, it will also support its FTAI Power business.

Given the commentary on a sold-out production, investors know FTAI has strong revenue growth prospects, and a potential cost reduction would also boost its margins.

Should you buy stock in Ftai Aviation right now?

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Aerospace. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.