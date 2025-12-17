Here's Why Ethereum Sank More than 4% Today

Key Points

Some bullish catalysts underneath the surface are failing to push Ethereum prices higher.

Broader macro concerns tied to weak jobs numbers and a weakening economy have some investors steering clear of the crypto sector.

Near-term price swings have led to liquidation activity surging, forcing more volatile moves in Ethereum and other tokens today.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Broad market weakness is once again bleeding into valuations in the cryptocurrency sector. The world's second-largest token is also on the decline today, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slumping 4.7% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET. This move has brought Ethereum back toward the $2,800 range, after briefly spiking above $3,000 again this morning.

With so much attention now centered on whether Ethereum can maintain momentum above the $3,000 level, today's price action highlights some broader structural weakness in the crypto sector worth noting.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's dive into exactly what's moving the needle for Ethereum right now, given its otherwise bullish backdrop.

What gives?

Ethereum's decline today comes amid some strong catalysts that investors might think would lead to price appreciation in any other period. I've touched on some of these upside catalysts recently, including a tokenized money market fund launched by JPMorgan on this network (https://www.theblock.co/post/382504/jpmorgan-launches-tokenized-money market-fund-ethereum) and BitMine's Tom Lee reiterating his bullish narrative around the future of this layer-1 network as a long-term buying opportunity at current levels.

However, weakening risk sentiment around Ethereum and other top cryptocurrencies today has led to sharp swings in both directions. This has resulted in liquidation activity picking up for both long and short positions, with more than $162 million of Ethereum perpetual futures derivatives contracts liquidated over the past day ($130 million of which was on the long side).

This indicates to investors that any significant near-term price swing in Ethereum could be exacerbated, as more and more on-chain trading activity for top tokens shifts to the derivatives market.

Overarching broader market weakness, tied to a weaker-than-expected jobs report for the past two months released yesterday, appears to be the straw that broke the back of market sentiment. I'd reckon we could see continued highly volatile swings moving forward based on new economic data releases as they come-that's been the standard thus far this year.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,955!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,460!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 17, 2025.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.