Here's Why Early 401(k) Withdrawals Are Almost Never Worth It

Key Points Early 401(k) withdrawals are those you make under age 59 1/2 without a qualifying reason.

You'll pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty on top of ordinary income taxes.

Consider early 401(k) withdrawals as a last resort.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When you need money quickly and you don't have the cash at hand, you may start looking for the cheapest and easiest way to get the funds you need. A 401(k) withdrawal might seem to fit that bill: It's your money, so there's no need to fill out any loan paperwork, and no risk you'll be turned down because of poor credit.

The costs of an early 401(k) withdrawal aren't always obvious at first, but you'll feel them both at tax time and in retirement. Fortunately, it might not be your only option when you find yourself in a tight spot.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What's considered an early 401(k) withdrawal?

Generally, a 401(k) withdrawal is considered "early" if it happens while you're under age 59 1/2. You typically face a 10% early withdrawal penalty for doing this, but there are exceptions:

Giving birth or adopting a child (up to $5,000 per child)

Becoming permanently and totally disabled

Sustaining an economic loss as a result of a federally declared disaster (up to $22,000)

Being a victim of domestic abuse (up to the lesser of $10,000, or 50% of the vested account balance)

Using the money for emergency personal expenses (up to the lesser of $1,000 or the vested account balance over $1,000 -- limit once per calendar year)

Taking substantially equal periodic payments (SEPPs)

Paying for unreimbursed medical expenses in excess of 7.5% of your adjusted gross income (AGI)

Being a qualified military reservist called to active duty (certain distributions only)

Quitting your job in the year you turn 55, or 50 if you're a public safety worker (withdrawals only allowed from your most recent employer's plan)

Developing a terminal illness

If any of these things apply to you, you won't have to pay the 10% early withdrawal penalty, though you'll still owe income taxes on your distribution. This is because you get a tax break on traditional 401(k) contributions in the year you make them.

If the funds come from a Roth 401(k), that could save you a bit on taxes, but there's a good chance you'll still owe something. You pay taxes on the portion of your Roth 401(k) withdrawal that's attributable to earnings.

For example, if you have a $10,000 Roth 401(k) balance, $1,000 of which comes from earnings (10% of the total balance), and you make a $2,000 withdrawal, you'd owe taxes on 10% (the amount of earnings making up the total balance), or $200. The remainder would be tax-free because it's considered your personal contributions that you already paid taxes on.

The long-term consequences of early 401(k) withdrawals

In addition to the tax bill, early 401(k) withdrawals hurt your savings' growth. If you take $2,000 out of your 401(k), you're not just costing yourself that lost money, plus whatever you pay in tax penalties. You're also giving up the earnings you could've had if you'd left that $2,000 invested in your account.

Over 20 years, that could've turned into nearly $13,500 if you earned a 10% average annual return. For larger 401(k) withdrawals, the consequences are even more drastic. You'll have to save even more money per month going forward to reach your retirement goal. That's why it's best to avoid early 401(k) withdrawals if you can.

Instead, consider these options:

Saving up over time: This could be an option if you don't need the money immediately.

This could be an option if you don't need the money immediately. Working out a payment plan: Some creditors are happy to allow you to pay in installments, which may be easier to work into your budget.

Some creditors are happy to allow you to pay in installments, which may be easier to work into your budget. Taking out a loan: You can use a personal loan for any reason, and you don't have to put up any collateral.

You can use a personal loan for any reason, and you don't have to put up any collateral. Taking out a 401(k) loan: This is where you borrow against your 401(k) balance, and it may help you avoid the 10% early withdrawal penalty because you pay back what you owe over time.

You might still decide that an early 401(k) withdrawal is your best move. In that case, you may want to consult with an accountant to see what kind of effect this could have on your tax bill so you can plan accordingly.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.