Here's Why Dogecoin Is Barking Higher Today

Key Points

Grayscale has successfully launched its first ever spot ETF tracking the price of Dogecoin today.

This news sent this meme token more than 4% higher over the past day, and more capital could flow in over time.

Here's what to know about this launch and what it means for those following this sector.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

With the overall market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies surging 2.6% over the past 24 hours, most investors would rightly expect to see meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) increase by an even wider margin.

Such was the case today, with the world's top meme crypto rising 4.6% over the past 24 hours, as of 6 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As it turns out, it wasn't only market forces driving most of this move today. Dogecoin has one key catalyst that investors are honing in on right now.

Let's dive in.

New spot ETF launch driving capital flows into Dogecoin

It's important to keep today's rise in context. Dogecoin started the year trading around $0.40 per token, and is currently trading right around the $0.15 level. Thus, today's surge is meaningful for investors who bought this token recently, but there will still be plenty of investors patiently waiting for a much more impressive rally.

That said, news that Grayscale has successfully launched the first-ever spot ETF tracking the price of Dogecoin is meaningful to investors, for a few different reasons.

First, this fund legitimizes Dogecoin as an investment with institutional backing. I must admit, I was unsure whether we'd see the day when a company like Grayscale would introduce such an investment vehicle, but the future waits for no one.

Second, the fund's fundamentals are impressive, with the company waiving its 0.35% management fee until the ETF reaches $1 billion in assets under management or reaches three months old. That feature alone should drive substantial capital toward this particular digital asset, although I imagine many retail investors were lining up to participate in this offering.

Ultimately, we'll have to see what this launch means for Dogecoin in a month or two. For now, this will remain one of the top cryptocurrencies I watch closely, and I will provide updates as they come in regarding capital flows in and out of this particular ETF.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.