Here's Why Docusign Stock Is a Compelling Pick for You Right Now

Docusign, Inc. DOCU, a global provider of cloud-based software, has delivered an impressive performance over the past month and shows potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Therefore, if you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes DOCU an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a decent run over the past month. Shares of Docusign have gained 7.7% against the 0.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: DOCU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, two estimates for fiscal 2027 have moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings has increased 1.1% during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: DOCU has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.2% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Docusign’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $1.00 per share, indicating 11.1% year-over-year growth. For fiscal 2027, the consensus estimate is pegged at $4.43 per share, implying 15.4% year-over-year growth.

Growth Factors: Docusign’s overall growth is primarily driven by continued customer demand for its eSignature offering. The rapid adoption of its AI-native Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform by enterprises is supporting long-term momentum by helping organizations automate workflows, unlock contract intelligence and integrate agreements directly into AI-driven business processes. The company recently reported that IAM customers generate more than $350 million in annual recurring revenues (ARR).

Docusign Inc. Revenues (TTM)

Docusign Inc. revenue-ttm | Docusign Inc. Quote

Partnerships with multiple firms to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its IAM platform, such as Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Gemini, GitHub Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce and Microsoft Copilot Studio, are expanding DOCU’s ecosystem. The company recently partnered with Anthropic to integrate IAM into Cowork, advancing AI-driven contract automation that lets users draft, review, route and manage agreements through natural language prompts. The integration also supports end-to-end contract workflows rather than simple document summaries. This capability streamlines processes across legal, sales, procurement and human resource functions while reducing manual work.

DOCU continues to enhance its technology capabilities through developer-focused and AI-driven initiatives. The launch of Docusign for Developers strengthens its IAM platform by enabling developers to integrate and automate workflows using tools such as Maestro and Navigator Application Programming Interfaces. Docusign's AI-Assisted Review streamlines contract analysis by flagging discrepancies and suggesting edits in Microsoft Word, while integrations with Workday, SAP and Salesforce enhance data accuracy and workflow efficiency.

The company has consistently rewarded its shareholders through share repurchases. In fiscal 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, DOCU repurchased common stock worth $63.04 million, $145.5 million, $683.5 million and $869 million, respectively. This reflects confidence in its financial strength and dedication to its shareholders.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Cisco Systems CSCO and Dell Technologies DELL.

Cisco Systems carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term (next five years) earnings growth expectation of 9.6%.

CSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.

Dell Technologies has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.3%.

DELL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, with an average earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.