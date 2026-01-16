Here's Why DocuSign (DOCU) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, DocuSign (DOCU) was down 5.03% at $56.69. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 13.99% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DocuSign in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.95, reflecting a 10.47% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $827.15 million, reflecting a 6.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.79 per share and a revenue of $3.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.76% and +7.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% higher within the past month. As of now, DocuSign holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DocuSign currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.54, so one might conclude that DocuSign is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that DOCU currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

