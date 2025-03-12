Here’s Why A Disney Vacation Is Worth It This Spring — a Breakdown of Costs vs. Value

Although a Disney vacation is undeniably expensive, it can be worth the cost for some travelers. As you consider a Disney vacation, it’s essential to weigh the costs against your individual priorities to decide whether or not a trip to the happiest place on Earth is worth it.

Explore the costs and value of a Disney vacation below.

Sample Costs of a Disney Vacation

When mapping out the costs of a Disney vacation, it’s worth noting that everyone makes different choices, which leads to different costs. Although the exact price of your Disney vacation will depend on your preferences, the sample costs below can give you an idea of what to expect:

One Week Value Resort

Estimated Total: $7,335.77+

Park tickets: 5-day single-park tickets at $707.40 per adult and $687.38 per child 3 to 9 years old. Total of $2,789.56 for a family of two adults and two children.

5-day single-park tickets at $707.40 per adult and $687.38 per child 3 to 9 years old. Total of $2,789.56 for a family of two adults and two children. Hotels: 6 nights at the All-Star Sports Resort for $1,618.18

6 nights at the All-Star Sports Resort for $1,618.18 Flights: $280 per round-trip ticket from Minneapolis to MCO. Total of $1,120 for a family of four.

$280 per round-trip ticket from Minneapolis to MCO. Total of $1,120 for a family of four. Airport transportation: $16 per adult and $13 per child for Mears Shuttle to Disney World from the airport. Total of $58 for family of four.

$16 per adult and $13 per child for Mears Shuttle to Disney World from the airport. Total of $58 for family of four. Food: $250 per day on average. Total of $1,500, including airport days.

$250 per day on average. Total of $1,500, including airport days. Souvenirs: $50 per day on average. Total of $250 for park days.

One Week Deluxe Experience

Estimated Total: $11,421.16+

Park tickets: 5-day park-hopper tickets at $802.40 per adult and $782.38 per child 3 to 9 years old. Total of $3,169.56 for a family of two adults and two kids.

5-day park-hopper tickets at $802.40 per adult and $782.38 per child 3 to 9 years old. Total of $3,169.56 for a family of two adults and two kids. Hotels: 6 nights at the Contemporary Resort for $5,143.50

6 nights at the Contemporary Resort for $5,143.50 Flights: $280 per roundtrip ticket from Minneapolis to MCO. Total of $1,120 for a family of four.

$280 per roundtrip ticket from Minneapolis to MCO. Total of $1,120 for a family of four. Airport transportation: Express Shuttle from the airport to Disney World. Total of $238.10 for up to four people.

Express Shuttle from the airport to Disney World. Total of $238.10 for up to four people. Food: $250 per day on average. Total of $1,500, including airport days.

$250 per day on average. Total of $1,500, including airport days. Souvenirs: $50 per day on average. Total of $250 for park days.

One Weekend for Florida Residents at Value Resort

Estimated Total: $2,419.64+

Park tickets: 3-day single-park Florida Resident Discover Tickets at $225 per adult or child. Total of $900 for a family of four.

3-day single-park Florida Resident Discover Tickets at $225 per adult or child. Total of $900 for a family of four. Hotels: 2 nights at the Pop Century Resort for $619.64

2 nights at the Pop Century Resort for $619.64 Flights: N/A

N/A Airport transportation: N/A

N/A Food: $250 per day on average. Total of $750.

$250 per day on average. Total of $750. Souvenirs: $50 per day on average. Total of $150 for park days.

Is It Worth It This Spring?

Disney World is an expensive trip. If you’re in a financial position to take a trip to Disney World, ideally paying in full with cash for the entire experience, then visiting the happiest place on Earth might be worth the cost.

While the prices above are high, it’s worth noting that they include some of the discounts Disney is offering this spring. Notably, travelers can save on hotel prices, to the tune of up to 25% off of regular room rates. Additionally, Florida residents can lock in more affordable ticket prices for the spring season, potentially saving thousands of dollars if they visit before this seasonal promotional offer ends.

The deals offered this spring could make it a good time to go. But it only makes sense to commit to such a large expense if your finances are in a stable place. For example, if you’re currently paying off high-interest credit card debt, this might not be the year to go to Disney. Instead, consider making a big Disney trip a financial milestone reward after paying off debt or saving enough to fund the trip without sliding into new debt.

Takeaway

For families looking to make unforgettable memories, Disney is a popular place to do it. Although it comes with a hefty price tag, you’d likely pay thousands to take a family of four on a vacation to most destinations.

Ultimately, whether or not the trip is worth it is up to you. For many, the significant savings on hotel costs this spring makes the overall cost worth it — especially considering there’s Disney magic involved.

