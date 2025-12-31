Here's Why Datadog (DDOG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $135.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 12.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Datadog will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.55, showcasing a 12.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $914.55 million, up 23.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2 per share and a revenue of $3.39 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.89% and +26.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Datadog holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.67 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.86.

Also, we should mention that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 5.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

