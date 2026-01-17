Here's Why Critical Metals Stock Jumped This Week

Key Points

Critical Metals could become a key player in supplying rare-earth metals for the U.S. defense complex.

Its Greenland pilot-plant mine facility has received approval for construction.

Partnership agreements have now secured offtake for all of the Tanbreez Project's rare earth concentrate production.

10 stocks we like better than Critical Metals ›

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) have been on a roll for the last month. The stock has surged 123% over that period, including nearly 20% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The sector has been under a microscope as geopolitical drama plays out regarding who controls critical minerals for crucial industries, including cutting-edge technology and electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and aerospace and defense.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This week, Critical Metals announced plans for a joint venture to create a $1.5 billion rare-earth mineral processing facility in Saudi Arabia.

In the crosshairs of politics and economics

Rare-earth elements play a vital role in advanced military technologies. That's one reason the Trump administration has raised national security concerns about Greenland and its vast reserves. That open discussion has also sparked significant investor interest in Critical Metals stock. That's because the mining company has been officially given the green light to begin construction of its Tanbreez rare-earth project in Greenland.

The Saudi Arabia joint venture will serve as a long-term recipient for 25% of Tanbreez's rare-earth output. Combined with previously announced agreements, the entire output of rare-earth concentrate from the Tanbreez Project is now allocated under long-term offtake arrangements.

That gives investors visibility on long-term revenue and ensures supply to strategic allies. The Saudi Arabian processing facility will send all finished products to the U.S. for use in the military-industrial sector.

Critical Metals now looks to be a key partner and supplier to the U.S. military defense establishment. That has investors jumping into the stock.

Should you buy stock in Critical Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Critical Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Critical Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 17, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.