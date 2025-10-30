Here's Why CRH (CRH) Fell More Than Broader Market

CRH (CRH) closed at $117.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.58%.

Shares of the building material company witnessed a loss of 1.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 0.11%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.15, reflecting a 14.36% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.26 billion, showing a 7.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CRH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $37.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.15% and +6.1%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CRH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.91% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CRH is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.61, so one might conclude that CRH is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CRH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.