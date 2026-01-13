Here's Why Chubb (CB) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Chubb (CB) was down 1.93% at $300.69. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had lost 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 3, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $6.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.28 billion, up 6.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.75 per share and revenue of $59.86 billion, which would represent changes of +5.51% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Chubb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chubb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.45.

Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 3.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

