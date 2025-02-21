Here's Why Celanese Stock Slumped This Week

Shares in chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese (NYSE: CE) slumped by 22.7% in the week to Friday morning. The move follows a disappointing set of fourth-quarter earnings released on Tuesday. In addition, investors were left unimpressed by management's guidance for 2025.

Celanese disappoints the market

Chemical companies are often highly cyclical. Weak demand conditions can lead to volume deterioration and a pricing slump, rapidly reducing earnings.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

That's pretty much what happened with Celanese in the fourth quarter. A 7% volume decline, a 2% pricing decline, and a 1% reduction from currency movements led to a 10% decline in sales. The ensuing margin reduction led to a year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) from $434 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $333 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Celanese makes engineered polymers and acetyl products used across swathes of the industrial sector, including construction, automotive, electronics, paints, and consumer products. Many of these markets, notably automotive and consumer electronics, have been hit particularly badly by the slowdown in the industrial sector over the last couple of years.

That's not been good news for its acquisition of DuPont's mobility & materials business (completed in late 2022) for $11 billion. The acquisition increased Celanese's exposure to these end markets but has disappointed almost since its completion.

Where next for Celanese

Management doesn't expect any near-term respite. CEO Scott Richardson expects "weakness in core end-markets like automotive, construction, paints, coatings, and industrial."

That said, the company is still profitable, cash-generative, and trading on 9 times expected 2025 earnings; it's a decent value stock candidate for investors with a tolerance or near-term risk.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $363,307 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,607 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $552,526!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.