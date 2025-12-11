Here's Why Cardano Plunged More than 7% Thursday

Key Points

An airdrop of NIGHT tokens for Cardano's Midnight Network side chain did not go as expected.

Significant selling pressure for these tokens has led to a 90% drop over the past two days.

Here are some of the signals this lackluster launch is sending to Cardano investors.

Among all top-10 cryptocurrencies in today's market, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is the biggest underperformer. This top-tier proof-of-stake blockchain network declined 7.7% over the past 24 hours as of 5:45 p.m. ET, vastly outpacing the -0.8% return of the broader crypto sector over the same time frame.

I covered some intriguing bullish catalysts for this project earlier in the week, so it's fair to say this move caught me a bit off guard.

That said, there appears to be one key driver behind today's move in Cardano. Let's dive into what investors seem to be keying on with this major network right now.

Midnight airdrop did not go as planned

Midnight Network is the privacy-focused sidechain many in the Cardano community were excited to be a part of. With this week's launch of the NIGHT token assigned to the Midnight Network facilitated via an airdrop, many have been paying close attention to the launch and how many initial tokens will be held (or sold) in the short term as a barometer of sentiment around Cardano more broadly.

Unfortunately, steep selling activity over the past two days, in which NIGHT declined by roughly 90%, has some investors concerned that an oversupply of these tokens could lead to even greater sell-offs. Even worse, this lackluster airdrop could suggest that Cardano's underlying tokenomics could eventually come into question. Personally, I don't see the basis for that (as there are many other, more inflationary tokens out there). But it's a point worth taking.

Airdrops can be fickle events in the crypto world. And with sentiment weakening more broadly of late, a sell-off could have been expected (and maybe even partly priced in).

That said, the sheer willingness of those receiving these tokens to sell may create ongoing concern in the Cardano community, beyond the price action of ADA over the past two days.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.