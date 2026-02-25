Here's Why Broadcom Stock Is a Buy Before March 4

Key Points

Broadcom will kick off fiscal 2026 with a quarterly earnings report on March 4.

Its AI chip business provides a growth engine on top of its more stable legacy business.

Broadcom shares pay a growing dividend and sport a reasonable valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) will deliver a highly anticipated quarterly earnings report on March 4. The semiconductor company is coming off a massive year, where it outperformed every "Magnificent Seven" stock except for Alphabet. Here's why Broadcom remains a top buy now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A diversified bet on AI

Perhaps the best reason to buy Broadcom is its unique diversification, especially compared to other mega-cap growth stocks. Around 90% of Nvidia's third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue came from data centers. Broadcom's custom AI chips and associated networking hardware and software are by far its fastest-growing segment.

But Broadcom is a much more diversified company than Nvidia. For its upcoming first-quarter fiscal 2026, Broadcom is forecasting AI semiconductor revenue of $8.2 billion compared to total revenue of $19.1 billion. It's a big jump from a few years ago, but other semiconductor and infrastructure software still dominate Broadcom's business.

In this vein, Broadcom is a particularly good buy for investors who are worried about overextended hyperscale spending. Broadcom is heavily benefiting from increased hyperscaler capital expenditures (capex), with Alphabet expanding order volumes for its Tensor Processing Units (co-developed with Broadcom) to maximize data center performance and cost efficiency. But Broadcom is also well-positioned to withstand a downturn in spending.

Amazon plans to spend a mind-numbing $200 billion on 2026 capital expenditures. Meanwhile, other cloud giants, from Microsoft to Alphabet and Oracle, are pouring money into data center spending as they race to capture infrastructure demand. However, there's a risk that AI capex could decline in the coming years if spending enters a cyclical downturn. Broadcom's diversification would be an advantage in this environment.

A hidden gem dividend stock

Broadcom pays a stable and growing dividend and is arguably one of the underrated dividend growth stocks to buy now because it has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, often at a very rapid rate.

Don't let Broadcom's 0.8% yield fool you. Consider that, over the last decade, Broadcom's stock price is up over 20-fold, but its dividend has increased by more than 10-fold, showing that Broadcom has passed along growing profits directly to shareholders. So the only reason the yield is low is that the stock has done incredibly well.

Broadcom stock isn't priced for perfection. It trades at 32.3 times forward earnings, which is reasonable for a high-margin, high-growth business.

A balanced buy for growth investors

Investors interested in Broadcom should watch for updates on major customer orders for its AI chips. In recent earnings calls, Broadcom has discussed multiple, multi-year custom chip deals with hyperscalers -- providing a clear runway for future growth.

Investors will be curious to hear how those deals are progressing and how Broadcom is converting expected revenue into realized revenue. Additionally, investors should monitor Broadcom's spending, which could weigh on margins as it ramps up production.

Broadcom is playing an increasingly vital role in AI data centers. The company's growing dividend, reasonable valuation, and diversified business model make it a top buy for investors who are worried about a cyclical slowdown in AI spending but who also want to capture upside potential.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Daniel Foelber has positions in Nvidia and Oracle and has the following options: short March 2026 $240 calls on Oracle. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.