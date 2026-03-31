Here's Why BlackBerry (BB) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $3.24, moving +2.86% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 3.83%.

The stock of cybersecurity software and services company has fallen by 7.35% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 9, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $537.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +650% and -6.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, BlackBerry is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BlackBerry is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.