Here's Why Bitcoin Rallied 4% Off Of Today's Lows

Key Points

Top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are seeing similar swings to other risk assets in the equity market following yesterday's interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Recent liquidation data suggest traders and speculators are looking for clear direction on whether Bitcoin will trend higher or lower from here.

Let's dive into some of the competing headwinds and tailwinds at play, and what this might mean for Bitcoin and crypto moving forward.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

It's been a wild and whacky 24 hours for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and many other top cryptocurrencies as well, for that matter.

As of 24 hours ago, Bitcoin was trading around $92,450 per token, sinking to an intraday low of around $89,420 at 11:15 a.m. ET, before rallying to a 24-hour high of almost exactly $93,000 per token as of 4:30 p.m. ET. That's good for a trough-to-peak move of 4.3% today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This significant intraday volatility has also been observed in other markets, with the Nasdaq (which tracks mostly technology and high-growth stocks) experiencing similar intraday moves. Thus, the entire thesis regarding the correlation between Bitcoin and other risk assets increasing appears to be at play again today.

With that in mind, let's dive into a few token-specific catalysts that are driving Bitcoin's rebound today.

Investors looking at the bright side of recent macro developments

This week's key catalyst for most risk assets was the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision yesterday, in which the FOMC decided to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points (0.25%) to offset continued weakening in the jobs market. Concerns around inflation remain, and those concerns could benefit assets viewed as inflation hedges (such as Bitcoin). However, for now, lower interest rates should provide a boost to those looking to value more speculative risk assets, and Bitcoin is about as prime an example of such an asset in the market as one can find.

An improving outlook for risk assets has certainly bolstered risk-on bets this afternoon, with buying activity picking up sharply for Bitcoin and other high-growth equities. Liquidation data for the past day, which reflects the number of leveraged derivatives bets unwound over a given period, has been mixed. A nearly equal amount of long and short liquidations have taken place at the time of writing, suggesting Bitcoin traders are looking for clear direction on where this token may be headed from here.

This afternoon's bullish price action for Bitcoin appears to be mostly sentiment-driven, offsetting concerns this morning around a key Bitcoin price downgrade from Standard Charter, as well as growing concerns that MSCI and others may ban crypto-heavy firms from indexes.

With several competing headwinds and tailwinds at play right now, I'd expect to see some choppiness moving forward. Perhaps today's price action in Bitcoin is a harbinger of what's to come.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.