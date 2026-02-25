Here's Why Bitcoin Is Making An Incredible Rebound Wednesday, Surging More than 7%

Key Points

Sentiment has improved greatly following president Trump's State of the Union speech yesterday.

Active addresses and overall network activity have followed sentiment higher over the past day, providing fundamental support for this move.

Further excitement around potential upgrades on the horizon have investors re-thinking their bearish stance on the world's largest digital asset right now.

When it comes to predicting the direction of movement for the overall cryptocurrency market, most investors simply take a look at the price action of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on a given day. Given that Bitcoin is the world's largest digital asset and accounts for more than 57% of the overall market capitalization of all crypto tokens, that view makes sense.

So, when Bitcoin surges 7.7% over the past 24 hours (as of 4:30 p.m. ET), the market is expected to be up by roughly the same amount. As it happens, that's indeed the case, with the overall market capitalization of all digital currencies surging by 7.5% over the same time frame.

Let's dive into what to make of Bitcoin's big daily move and whether this could signal an extended reversal rally is ahead.

Key factors driving Bitcoin higher today

Perhaps the most pertinent news sparking improved sentiment across all major markets today is president Trump's State of the Union address last evening. Crypto regulation has become a core tenet of the second Trump presidency, with this current administration looking for ways to bring innovation and technological development back to the U.S. Trump's roughly two hour speech appears to have stirred up additional institutional interest in the digital assets space (and other risk assets), with traders jumping on somewhat improving sentiment as reason enough to pile into Bitcoin after its incredible recent decline.

Additionally, news that Bitcoin developers are actively discussing key upgrades to enhance programmability, security, and scalability on the Bitcoin network has some investors rejigging their adoption forecasts for this key crypto asset. Additionally, user activity appears to be picking up once again (furthering this thesis), with active addresses and daily transactions moving sharply higher over the past 24 hours.

So, there do appear to be key fundamental drivers of today's move-it's not just sentiment improvement this time. I'll be watching Bitcoin's daily price movements closely from here on out, given its importance as a broader risk gauge. For now, investors appear to be breathing a lot easier after some consolidation in the low-60,000 range, with Bitcoin moving quickly back toward the $70,000 level at the time of writing.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.