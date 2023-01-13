Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week

What happened

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.

So what

While Shopify is often used by small businesses, BigCommerce helps larger businesses build e-commerce capabilities. On Jan. 10, BigCommerce announced that its software is now enabling Amazon's Buy with Prime product.

Prime is a subscription service from Amazon that gives consumers free and fast shipping. When Buy with Prime is used on a website other than Amazon's, it extends these Prime membership benefits to those purchases.

To give the fast shipping, products need to be stored at Amazon's warehouses, which costs money. Therefore, it's not all upside for businesses using Buy with Prime. However, BigCommerce believes this is nonetheless a product its customers want because it can increase sales conversions, perhaps by up to 25%.

Now what

Shopify and Amazon appear to be in an intense battle for e-commerce territory, with Shopify investing in logistics more and more and with Amazon moving toward third-party merchants. These are certainly two giants in the space. And given their competitiveness, it's smart for BigCommerce to hitch its wagon to one of the two, in my opinion.

BigCommerce is trying to get to profitability after registering a net loss of $106 million in the first three quarters of 2022. On top of large losses, the company's revenue growth has slowed -- third-quarter revenue was only up 22% year over year.

For BigCommerce, aligning itself with Amazon can hopefully help it stay competitive and grow even while it's cutting costs to get to breakeven. In my opinion, it's the right move. But only time will tell if this new deal plays a role in driving improvements to its financial condition.

10 stocks we like better than BigCommerce

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BigCommerce wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Quast has positions in Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, BigCommerce, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.