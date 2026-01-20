Here's Why Badger Meter (BMI) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Badger Meter (BMI) was down 3.45% at $165.76. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow witnessed a loss of 6.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.14, indicating a 9.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $231.61 million, reflecting a 12.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $927.59 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.24% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Badger Meter's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.06.

Investors should also note that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.61 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Instruments - Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

