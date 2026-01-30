Here's Why B2Gold (BTG) Fell More Than Broader Market

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $4.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -11.71% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 23.06% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 14.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 2100% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $3.12 billion, signifying shifts of +231.25% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.74% higher. Currently, B2Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, B2Gold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.98.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.