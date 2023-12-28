Here's Why Automatic Data (ADP) Deserves to be Retained Now

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP has grown 7% in the past six months. It has a long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 11.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of ADP’s revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at $4.66 billion, indicating 6.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The estimate for earnings is $2.1 per share, which is up 7.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 revenues indicates a 6.2% increase while for earnings it indicates an 11.1% increase.

ADP drives innovation, expands globally and strengthens through strategic acquisitions like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card, and The Marcus Buckingham Company. Collaborations with Workday and Salesforce enhance HR experiences.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Factors in Favor

ADP has accelerated DataCloud penetration and invested in inside sales, mid-market migrations and service alignment. Ongoing transformation enhances innovation, operations, margins and global expansion. Strategic acquisitions like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company strengthen ADP's customer base. The recent addition of Honu HR, Inc. DBA Sora (Sora) aligns with ADP's strategy to streamline HR processes through automation, efficiency improvement and employee experiences. ADP continues to seek acquisitions that strategically fit its business mix and facilitate long-term integration.

ADP is gaining through its partnerships and collaborations. Workday, Inc. WDAY and ADP extended their partnership, aiming to enhance global payroll, compliance and HR experiences. Announced at Workday Rising, this collaboration built on a decade-long relationship for streamlined interactions and improved visibility into HCM data.

Similarly, Salesforce CRM and ADP collaborated to enhance the client experience for more than 1 million clients. Leveraging Salesforce's Customer 360 platform, this partnership integrated ADP's HCM expertise and data with AI, enabling quick, real-time responses from service teams through generative AI technology. NAWBO and ADP's survey reveals that 92% of women-owned businesses are microbusinesses, which crucially contribute to 63% of household income. Empowering their growth can enhance wealth in underserved populations.

ADP excels in HCM tech and services through a three-tier strategy: delivering comprehensive cloud-based solutions, expanding its global presence with local software and offering multi-country solutions.

Some Risks

ADP's current ratio at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2024 was pegged at 0.98, lower than the current ratio of 0.99 reported at the end of the previous quarter. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

The outsourcing industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent. Rising talent costs due to competition could curb the industry’s growth. ADP, being one of the companies in the industry, is likely to be affected.

ADP currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.