Here's Why AT&T (T) Fell More Than Broader Market

AT&T (T) closed at $27.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.54% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 15.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AT&T in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.55, reflecting a 7.84% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $31.13 billion, indicating a 1.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $128.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.02% and +1.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AT&T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.82% increase. AT&T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, AT&T is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.39.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

