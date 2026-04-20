Here's Why Analysts Think Micron Technologies Stock Can Hit $600

Key Points

Micron Technology's stock has skyrocketed over the past year due to exceptional demand for its products.

Analysts project that there will continue to be a shortage of memory and storage products until the middle of next year.

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One of the biggest investing trends over the past year has involved buying shares of companies that make memory and storage products. As tech companies have rolled out artificial intelligence (AI) models, there's been a growing need for memory and storage solutions in the process, to the point where there have been shortages.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have surged well over 500% in just the past 12 months as the business has been selling more memory and storage products and has been able to raise prices significantly due to the incredible demand. Even now, with the stock trading around its all-time high, analysts still think it may have much more room to rise -- potentially reaching $600 and higher in the short term. Here's why they remain bullish on the tech stock.

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A shortage may last until next year

As long as a shortage exists in memory and storage products, odds are, Micron's stock will be in high demand as well. The company will be in an excellent position to benefit from market conditions and continue growing its sales in the process. While its growth rate may inevitably slow down (it was an incredible 196% in its most recent quarter), it may still make for an attractive tech stock to own as analysts believe that there may be a shortage extending into the middle of next year, enabling the company to continue raising prices along the way.

Analysts also believe there will be heightened demand for a longer duration given the rate at which hyperscalers are investing in AI. As a result of all this bullishness, some analysts have raised their price targets to $600 and higher for Micron stock, projecting a near-term upside of around 40% or more.

Is Micron's stock a no-brainer buy?

Given the expectation of continually strong demand, you might be tempted to conclude that the stock is indeed destined to go higher. But even if that is the case in the short term, the danger is that the gains may not end up lasting. Once more supply is available, and prices come down, there could be much less excitement around Micron's stock. And even if its growth rate doesn't come down right away, the market may price that in.

Analysts look at where a stock might go in the short term. While Micron's stock may have some more near-term upside due to its strong growth prospects, it's important to consider the potential for a slowdown in the future, which may be an inevitability. That's one of the reasons the stock isn't trading too highly -- at just 21 times its earnings -- as many investors know this can be a highly cyclical business to invest in.

While Micron's stock looks unstoppable and a no-brainer buy right now, that might not be the case in a year or two. Investors should be careful with the stock, and unless you can stomach the potential risk and volatility, you may be better off going with other growth stocks instead.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.