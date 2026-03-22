Here's Why Amazon's Biggest Bet in 2026 Could Backfire on Shareholders

Key Points

The e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse intends to make massive capital expenditures this year, mostly on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

This spending, however, could put unexpected fiscal strain on the company if it doesn't pay off well enough or soon enough.

Although the company's sheer existence isn't threatened, if these outlays don't bear enough fruit, it could force investors to rethink Amazon stock's usual premium pricing.

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Anyone who keeps regular tabs on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) probably already knows the stock was upended in early February, partly on its fourth-quarter earnings miss, but largely due to its enormous spending plans for this year.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is planning $200 billion worth of capital expenditures for 2026, with the bulk of that projected spending to be invested in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and related solutions. Caught off guard, investors panicked. Amazon shares are still down 15% from their pre-announcement price.

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With the initial dust of the news finally starting to settle though, investors can now make a more level-headed assessment of the plan. Clearly, Amazon has done well enough on this front to justify such a big investment in it now. Might the company be making the right -- even if pricey – move now?

Here's something to think about.

The bulk of the bet

Amazon was the first to build a large-scale cloud computing business, launching Amazon Web Services (AWS) all the way back in 2006 before most people even knew what cloud computing was. Although it's since been losing share to Google and Microsoft (and others), AWS is still the world's single-biggest service provider, collecting 28% of the planet's cloud computing revenue during the final quarter of last year, according to Synergy Research Group.

Amazon Web Services is also Amazon's biggest profit center even if it's not its biggest business, contributing 57% of last year's operating income versus only 18% of its revenue. Indeed, AWS' 2025 operating income of $45.6 billion was up nearly 15% year over year, leading the companywide growth charge largely due to the artificial intelligence capabilities it's able to offer its customers.

Given this, it makes sense to invest heavily in what's working best for Amazon at this time, particularly given industry research outfit Technavio's prediction that the worldwide AI infrastructure market is poised to grow at an average annual pace of nearly 25% through 2030.

As the old adage goes though, the devil is in the details. There are some nuanced matters here that could turn this $200 billion bet into a sizable, damaging mistake.

It takes money to make money, but...

There's nothing inherently unusual about Amazon's plans to invest in its own growth. In fact, most AI technology outfits are budgeting huge amounts of money on artificial intelligence investments this year, capitalizing on the opportunity that's still clearly in place.

Factoring these plans into a stock's price, however, can be tricky. Even if they don't realize they're doing it, investors see and consider the bigger picture. They can innately sense if a plan makes sense or not.

And that may be what's been holding Amazon shares down since the company revealed its 2026 capital expenditures budget along with its fourth-quarter numbers early last month.

Amazon Web Services' revenue and operating income growth has been healthy. But, with capex expected to soar from last year's $131 billion to $200 billion this year (versus analysts' expectations for a markedly smaller figure of $146.6 billion), it's conceivable that AWS' operating income could stagnate, if not outright shrink from last year's $45.6 billion. It's a problem just because most investors aren't interested in seeing a company simply buy revenue growth on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Then there's the less direct but arguably riskier downside of committing so much money to expansion plan in or out of the artificial intelligence arena. That is, the company may not have it to toss around loosely.

Don't misunderstand. Amazon remains one of the biggest companies in the world, with a current market cap of just over $2 trillion, and coming off of a year in which it reported revenue of $717 billion. Only about $77 billion of that was converted into net income, though, which is roughly the amount of projected increase in the company's capital expenditure budget.

Or for another eye-opening comparison, last year's operating cash flow was only $139.5 billion, up from 2024's figures of just under $116 billion.

The point is, Amazon will need to generate an immediate and measurable return on this investment -- neither of which are assured in the current economic environment -- if it doesn't want to risk not being able to respond to other problems or opportunities like expanding its logistics network now that its partnership with the United States' postal service is on the verge of unraveling. CEO Andy Jassy said on the fourth-quarter earnings call, "We are monetizing capacity as fast as we can install it," but like this, there's little to no room for any headwind or misstep.

Can't afford anything less than past perfection

Amazon isn't doomed simply because it's planning to invest a huge amount of money on something that may or may not provide the sort of returns it would have in the past.

On the other hand, its stock has long been given a premium valuation based on the solid, cost-effective growth it's been able to achieve with relatively modest investments. If these historical rates of return are no longer achievable (even just due to its sheer size), investors may feel they have no choice but to dial back the amount of premium they're willing to price in here. That ultimately works against the stock's price.

Just some food for thought.

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James Brumley has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.