Here's Why This AI-Related Company's Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Teradyne's revenue is now 70% AI-driven, up from 60% last quarter, and eevenue grew 87% year-over-year, but second quarter guidance disappointed.

Analysts from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan took a positive view of the recent results. .

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares shot higher by more than 15% as of 2 p.m. today as the market took a more positive view of its first quarter 2026 earnings report released on Tuesday. It's a fascinating situation for artificial intelligence (AI)- focused investors, not least because Teradyne CEO Gregory Smith described AI as "the dominant force shaping our business," accounting for "nearly 70% of our revenue, up from about 60% in Q4 of 2025" during the earnings call.

Teradyne and the AI semiconductor cycle

The company makes automated test equipment systems that assess a chip's functional capability. As AI chips become ever more complex and increasingly important to the global economy, and investment in AI continues to boom, Teradyne continues to see exceptional growth. Revenue grew an outstanding 87% year over year in the first quarter, but the stock slumped on Tuesday after management's second-quarter guidance disappointed investors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

While the revenue guidance of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion implies a 76% to 92% increase over the second quarter of 2025, it also implies a sequential decline from the $1.28 billion reported in the recent first quarter. That was enough to send the shares down sharply, as the market immediately began pricing in an inflection point in the company's revenue trajectory – also potentially bad news for AI investors.

Why the stock recovered today

Management argued that the implied sequential decline in revenue is more reflective of natural lumpiness in order timing than of any fundamental change in the marketplace. It also claimed its Vertically Integrated Producer (VIP) compute would be "really, really strong in the first half of the year," but the next generation of technology is "early" in 2027, making for uncertain demand in the second half of 2026.

Two analysts at Wall Street heavyweight companies, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, sympathized with an analyst at the former, raising the price target to $350 from $300 while maintaining a buy rating, and one at the latter upgraded to overweight from neutral while maintaining a $400 price target.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.