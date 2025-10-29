Here's Why AI Demand Sent Teradyne Stock Up 20% Today

Key Points

Teradyne's semiconductor test equipment is driving its acceleration in sales growth.

We may still be in the early innings of investment in AI applications and related technologies.

10 stocks we like better than Teradyne ›

Another day, another big move in an artificial intelligence (AI)-related stock. Today it was the turn of the automated test systems company Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), whose stock was up by almost 20% as of 2 p.m. ET today.

Why Teradyne stock popped higher today

The move comes after a stellar set of third-quarter earnings (revenue up 18% year over year) and management's guidance for the fourth quarter, which calls for a revenue increase of 25% and a whopping 56% increase (at the midpoint of guidance) in earnings per share (EPS) compared to the third quarter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The reason for the string performance comes down to its Semiconductor Test Group, with CEO Greg Smith noting during the earnings presentation: "Growth was driven primarily by System-on-a-Chip (SOC) solutions for artificial intelligence applications and strong performance in memory. As we look ahead to Q4, AI-related test demand remains robust."

Given that the Semiconductor Test Group generated almost 79% of Teradyne's sales in the third quarter, it's reasonable to expect the company's sales growth to remain strong as long as semiconductor companies continue to invest to capture demand from AI applications.

What's next for Teradyne?

The company's results and guidance are yet more evidence that AI investment may still be in the early innings of an extended cycle. While it's unlikely to last forever, there's no sign of any let-up at the moment, and the underlying growth rate, which the AI market will inevitably settle on, could be much higher than the current assumptions implied in Teradyne's valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Teradyne right now?

Before you buy stock in Teradyne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teradyne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.