Here's Why Aflac Stock is a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio

Aflac Incorporated AFL is aided by a strong U.S. business, product launches and upgrades coupled with expanding cash reserves.

AFL’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

AFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The stock has gained 44.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 37.1% growth. The Finance sector and the S&P 500 composite index have risen 27.9% and 26.7%, respectively, in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robust Growth Prospects for Aflac Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFL’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.73 per share, indicating growth of 8% from the prior-year figure. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.06 per share, indicating growth of 4.8% from the 2024 estimate.

Northbound Estimate Revision of AFL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 4.5% upward in the past 30 days.

Decent Earnings Surprise History for AFL Stock

AFL’s bottom line outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 8.24%.

Solid Return on Equity of AFL

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months is 16.2% for Aflac, higher than the industry’s average of 16.1%. This substantiates the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Key Business Tailwinds for Aflac

Aflac's revenues are bolstered by strong sales in its U.S. segment, driven by strategic growth investments, robust persistency rates and enhanced productivity. Through its Japan and U.S. segments, the company designs and markets supplemental insurance products across both countries. Increased sales of these products are likely to boost its premiums in the days ahead, which are a key contributor to an insurer’s revenue growth.

Aflac introduces new products and upgrades existing ones to address the changing needs of its customers. In July 2024, it partnered with SKYGEN to enhance the management of dental and vision benefits, leveraging advanced technology and streamlined processes to boost customer satisfaction and product sales. A month before, Aflac collaborated with Empathy to provide grief and administrative support services to clients of Aflac Group Life, Absence and Disability Solutions.

The company also integrates digital solutions into its offerings to align with the ongoing trend of digitization. Aflac’s significant investments in digital transformation have improved operational efficiencies and facilitated a shift to digital sales channels, which could continue to support strong profit margins in the days ahead.

Aflac’s solid financial position, supported by a strong cash balance and substantial cash flow, is a key strength. As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents surged 40.7% from the 2023-end level. In the first half of 2024, Aflac generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flows. This financial stability enables the company to pursue growth initiatives and engage in prudent capital deployment through share repurchases and dividend payments. Additionally, its leverage ratio of 22.2% at the end of the second quarter was lower than the industry average of 22.5%.

