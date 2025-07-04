Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Surged in June (Hint: It's AI related)

Key Points Aehr Test Systems is not a one-trick pony, and the company is impressively diversifying its revenue streams.

The market is speculating that its new customers could prove lucrative and lasting.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock rose by 35.5% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes as positive developments in the end markets that Aehr is targeting helped support the idea that the company can diversify its revenue streams and improve its growth in the process.

Aehr Test Systems changing end-market revenues

The company is best known for its test and burn-in equipment for the silicon carbide (SiC) wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) market. As management notes, this end market contributed 90% of Aehr's revenue in 2024. Unfortunately, at least from a near-term perspective, the key driver for Aehr's SiC WLBI solutions is the electric vehicle (EV) market and its associated charging infrastructure.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Aehr's key customers in this market, which include ON Semiconductor, have come under pressure due to the ongoing relatively high interest rate negatively impacting EV sales. For reference, and by way of example, Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor's sales to decline by 16.5% in 2025.

Consequently, Aehr needs to develop other markets to help offset weakness in its core SiC WLBI market. And the good news is it's not only doing that, but those markets are also in growth mode.

Aehr's new revenues

The progress was noted in the third-quarter earnings presentation in April with CEO Gayn Erickson outlining that SiC WLBI revenue is now tracking to "less than 40%, with artificial intelligence (AI) processors burn-in representing over 35% of our business in just the first year." Furthermore, in the third quarter, Aehr had four customers accounting for 10% of its revenue, with three of them coming from new markets for Aehr:

WLBI for AI processors

Packaged part burn-in (PPBI) "for qualification and ongoing process monitoring of AI processors"

"WLBI of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors"

Fast forward to June, and the positive momentum in AI and GaN WLBI spending has continued with Nvidia's well-received earnings report coming at the end of May. Moreover, Nvidia is working on developing a data center architecture for the next generation of data centers, starting in 2027, and has named GaN semiconductor company Navitas Semiconductor as a partner.

As such, the market is speculating that Navitas could be a potential customer of Aehr Test Systems.

What's next for Aehr Test Systems

The growth of alternative revenue streams is a significant plus for Aehr's investment case, and demand for SiC WLBI is likely to improve over time as EV investment is expected to increase. All told, the company's revenue and earnings remain highly cyclical, but its new end markets are helping to reduce its heavy reliance on EV spending, which has benefited the stock in June.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,558!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $976,677!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.