Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Rocketed Higher Today

Key Points

Orders are starting to flow into the company from its growing AI-related business.

Management expects a significant increase in orders over the next few months.

10 stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems ›

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock surged higher by more than 14% as of 2:25 p.m. today. If you are wondering why the stock has performed so well recently (up 94% in 2026, as I write), it largely comes down to growing optimism (backed by evidence) that the company will fulfill the potential outlined in its earnings presentation in early January.

Aehr Test Systems pivots to the AI market

The company makes semiconductor test and burn-in solutions that semiconductor manufacturers rely on to ensure the quality, consistency, and reliability of their production. Its former core market was in Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips, whose main end market is electric vehicles (EVs). That market boomed with the rush to invest in EVs a few years ago, but has slowed as automakers have reset their expectations in a lower-than-expected growth environment for EVs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Consequently, Aehr pivoted toward test systems for AI processors and secured an as-yet-unnamed lead customer described as "one of the premier large-scale data center hyperscalers that is developing its own AI processors and significantly expanding this capacity."

That said, the market always wants to see orders, not least as Aehr Test Systems is still loss-making.

Orders coming

Expectations of future orders were raised in the second quarter earnings presentation in early January when CEO Gayn Erickson told investors to expect bookings "between $60 million and $80 million" in the second half of its financial year, compared to just $6.2 million in the second quarter and $11.4 million in the first quarter.

One month later, Aehr announced "an initial production purchase order from its lead production customer,"as its orders are starting to flow.

Given the recent commitments by hyperscalers to massively ramp spending, there's no indication of any slowdown in AI-related spending, and investors continue to price in the expectation that Aehr will achieve its goals. Throw in a stabilization in the EV market, and investors continue to bid the stock higher.

Should you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.