Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Popped Higher Today

Key Points

Vicor's raised guidance signals strong demand for AI infrastructure, and that's good news for Aehr Test Systems.

Recent large orders mean Aehr has already exceeded expectations. in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems ›

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock soared by 16.2% as of late afternoon today. The move comes as power systems company Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) unexpectedly raised its second-quarter revenue guidance, just a month after reporting its first-quarter earnings. It's good news for the AI infrastructure sector and, in turn, Aehr Test Systems.

Vicor updates guidance

The company makes "modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power," and its advanced products solutions are mainly sold to hyperscalers and data centers that use them to deliver power across data center infrastructure. Vicor raised guidance on the back of "rising product revenues and royalties from an additional licensee to its patented power system technology."

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If demand for data center-related power solutions is accelerating, then it will also be the case for power chip manufacturers, and ultimately for Aehr Test Systems. The wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) test equipment company is aggressively growing its sales to the AI infrastructure sector via test equipment for power semiconductors and AI processors.

Aehr's order book is exploding

In fact, Aehr reported a $41 million order from its lead hyperscaler customer about a month ago. The order took Aehr's orders to over $92 million in the second half of its fiscal 2026, a figure significantly above its previous guidance for the high end of its $60 million to $80 million range. If the Vicor news reads across as further strengthening in AI data center-related spending, then don't be surprised if Aehr receives more orders in due course.

Still, given that Aehr is a couple of years away from profitability, it will need to keep receiving orders to fully convince investors it's on the right track.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.