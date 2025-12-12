Here's Why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ended the recent trading session at $210.78, demonstrating a -4.81% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.69%.

The chipmaker's stock has dropped by 10.7% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.31, indicating a 20.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.64 billion, reflecting a 25.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.96 per share and a revenue of $33.94 billion, indicating changes of +19.64% and +31.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Advanced Micro Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.78 of its industry.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

