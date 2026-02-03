Here's Why Advance Auto Parts Accelerated Higher Today

Key Points

The company has an opportunity to catch up with its peers and generate significant value for investors.

The restructuring plan is the most comprehensive effort yet undertaken to turn the company around.

Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock spiked 5.2% by 11 a.m. today as the market continues to warm to the deep value opportunity in the stock. In fact, as I write, the stock is up more than 28% on the year.

Advance Auto Parts is finding favor

The case for buying the stock has remained the same and rests on the hope that its management can deliver operational performance, at least close to that of peers like AutoZone and O'Reilly Automotive.

As you can see below, its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin is nowhere near its peers', which is why it trades on such a low price-to-sales ratio compared to them.

While the end-market outlook isn't great -- 3M described a weak auto aftermarket entering 2026 -- the reality is this is largely a self-help story, and if CEO Shane O'Kelly's aggressive strategic restructuring improves profit margins, then the stock has considerable upside potential.

Strategic restructuring

O'Kelly's plans are significant, with over 700 locations already closed and stores opened in areas where Advance Auto has a leadership position. Moreover, the ongoing opening of much larger market hub stores offers a solution to the perennial challenge and opportunity for auto parts retailers: how to manage inventory to get the right parts available to customers, ideally on a same-day basis.

Doing that is the holy grail of keeping customers loyal, as is the kind of initiative that the company launched yesterday. Namely, a loyalty program rewarding its DIY customers.

There's no guarantee O'Kelly will succeed, but his restructuring is the most fundamental approach taken yet, and value investors are increasingly willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

