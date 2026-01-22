Here's When Your February 2026 Social Security Payment Will Arrive

Key Points

The Social Security Administration breaks beneficiaries into four groups, each with its own payment date.

Most seniors are paid on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Your February benefit will have to last you four weeks until your March check arrives.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security beneficiaries will have a shorter-than-usual wait for their February 2026 checks, with the first batch set to go out in just a few weeks.

You might already know what to expect if you've been receiving benefits for a while. If not, here's a closer look at when you'll get your February 2026 payment and how the Social Security Administration sets payment dates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's the February 2026 Social Security payment schedule

The Social Security Administration divides beneficiaries into four groups, which determine payment dates. The first group is for those on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and those who began receiving Social Security prior to May 1997. They always get their Social Security benefits on the third of the month.

Everyone else's payment due date depends on the day of the month on which they were born. It breaks down like this:

Born on the 1st through the 10th: Second Wednesday of the month

Second Wednesday of the month Born on the 11th through the 20th: Third Wednesday of the month

Third Wednesday of the month Born on the 21st through the 31st: Fourth Wednesday of the month

In February 2026, that translates to:

Born on the 1st through the 10th: Feb. 11, 2026

Feb. 11, 2026 Born on the 11th through the 20th: Feb. 18, 2026

Feb. 18, 2026 Born on the 21st through the 31st: Feb. 25, 2026

These checks will have to last you through the next four weeks until you receive your March 2026 payments. If you're worried they won't make it that far, explore some other retirement income strategies to help cover your living costs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.