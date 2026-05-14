Here's When Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout Will Really Ramp Up

Key Points

Investors should look out for the next version of Tesla's full self-driving software.

The narrative around Tesla's robotaxi rollout is likely to turn positive in 2026.

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The key to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment case is its robotaxi operations; without a robotaxi future, the share price will surely crash. That's why many investors are eagerly following every new unsupervised robotaxi added to its operations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Here's what investors can expect for the rest of 2026.

Tesla's expanding robotaxi fleet

The good news is that Tesla is aggressively ramping up its fleet. At the time of writing, the company has 39 unsupervised robotaxis in operation. That might not sound like much, but it's much more than the nine at the start of April or even the 26 at the start of May.

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However, investors shouldn't expect too much until Tesla releases its next version of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) (FSD) software.

This is important to note because so much of the narrative on the stock centers on how many robotaxis Tesla has in operation and whether its slow progress is an indication of a problem with the rollout.

When to expect a widespread robotaxi launch

On the last earnings call, CEO Elon Musk was asked whether the latest version of FSD (v14.3) was the "last piece of the puzzle" for FSD and robotaxis.

He said it was, but that Tesla has "a lot of known improvements like major architectural improvements" that could increase "the probability of safety significantly." He then said it wouldn't "make sense for us to deploy unsupervised FSD Robotaxi large scale when we know that there are major architectural improvements to the software that can improve safety."

Therefore, Tesla is focusing on validation and releasing its v15 FSD software before going to "very large-scale unsupervised FSD."

Where next for Tesla?

So v15 is presumably the key, and as Musk says v15 will "certainly" be available by early 2027, it makes sense to wait until then before expecting a widespread rollout.

In the meantime, investors can expect deployment in geofenced urban areas and launches in new cities, with preparations underway for Phoenix, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Las Vegas. On a positive note, Tesla went straight to unsupervised robotaxis in Dallas and Houston and currently operates only on that basis in those cities.

All told, the narrative around the robotaxi rollout is likely to be positive now that Musk has implied that a major large-scale ramp-up won't happen until next year. That's a good thing.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.