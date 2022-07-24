Here's What's Concerning About Xcel Energy's (NASDAQ:XEL) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Xcel Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$58b - US$5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Xcel Energy has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.8%.

NasdaqGS:XEL Return on Capital Employed July 24th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Xcel Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Xcel Energy.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Xcel Energy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.9%, but since then they've fallen to 4.1%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Xcel Energy. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 68% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Xcel Energy we've found 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

