Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State

Do you ever wonder how much more, or less, you’d pay for utilities if you lived in a different state?

To find out what utility expenses look like nationwide, GOBankingRates analyzed average monthly utility costs using DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report for each U.S. state. Additional data sourced included the average annual utility costs, the percentage more than the national average utility cost for each state and how much more money utilities cost compared to the national average.

In alphabetical order, read on to see what the cost of utilities looks like in every state.

Alabama

Average monthly utility costs: $387

$387 Average annual utility costs: $4,644

$4,644 How much more (%) than national average: 10.26%

10.26% How much more ($) than national average: 40%

Alaska

Average monthly utility costs: $424

$424 Average annual utility costs: $5,088

$5,088 How much more (%) than national average: 20.80%

20.80% How much more ($) than national average: $876

Arizona

Average monthly utility costs: $357

$357 Average annual utility costs: $4,284

$4,284 How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%

1.71% How much more ($) than national average: $72

Arkansas

Average monthly utility costs: $315

$315 Average annual utility costs: $3,780

$3,780 How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%

-10.26% How much more ($) than national average: -$432

California

Average monthly utility costs: $368

$368 Average annual utility costs: $4,416

$4,416 How much more (%) than national average: 4.84%

4.84% How much more ($) than national average: $204

Colorado

Average monthly utility costs: $322

$322 Average annual utility costs: $3,864

$3,864 How much more (%) than national average: -8.26%

-8.26% How much more ($) than national average: -$348

Connecticut

Average monthly utility costs: $463

$463 Average annual utility costs: $5,556

$5,556 How much more (%) than national average: 31.91%

31.91% How much more ($) than national average: $1,344

Delaware

Average monthly utility costs: $313

$313 Average annual utility costs: $3,756

$3,756 How much more (%) than national average: -10.83%

-10.83% How much more ($) than national average: -$456

Florida

Average monthly utility costs: $335

$335 Average annual utility costs: $4,020

$4,020 How much more (%) than national average: -4.56%

-4.56% How much more ($) than national average: -$192

Georgia

Average monthly utility costs: $286

$286 Average annual utility costs: $3,432

$3,432 How much more (%) than national average: -18.52%

-18.52% How much more ($) than national average: -$178

Hawaii

Average monthly utility costs: $633

$633 Average annual utility costs: $7,596

$7,596 How much more (%) than national average: 80.34%

80.34% How much more ($) than national average: $3,384

Idaho

Average monthly utility costs: $321

$321 Average annual utility costs: $3,852

$3,852 How much more (%) than national average: -8.55%

-8.55% How much more ($) than national average: -$360

Illinois

Average monthly utility costs: $340

$340 Average annual utility costs: $4,080

$4,080 How much more (%) than national average: -3.13%

-3.13% How much more ($) than national average: -$132

Indiana

Average monthly utility costs: $300

$300 Average annual utility costs: $3,600

$3,600 How much more (%) than national average: -14.53%

-14.53% How much more ($) than national average: -$612

Iowa

Average monthly utility costs: $331

$331 Average annual utility costs: $3,972

$3,972 How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%

-5.70% How much more ($) than national average: -$240

Kansas

Average monthly utility costs: $361

$361 Average annual utility costs: $4,332

$4,332 How much more (%) than national average: 2.85%

2.85% How much more ($) than national average: $120

Kentucky

Average monthly utility costs: $351

$351 Average annual utility costs: $4,212

$4,212 How much more (%) than national average: 0.00%

0.00% How much more ($) than national average: $0

Louisiana

Average monthly utility costs: $310

$310 Average annual utility costs: $3,720

$3,720 How much more (%) than national average: -11.68%

-11.68% How much more ($) than national average: -$492

Maine

Average monthly utility costs: $500

$500 Average annual utility costs: $6,000

$6,000 How much more (%) than national average: 42.45%

42.45% How much more ($) than national average: $1,788

Maryland

Average monthly utility costs: $394

$394 Average annual utility costs: $4,728

$4,728 How much more (%) than national average: 12.25%

12.25% How much more ($) than national average: $516

Massachusetts

Average monthly utility costs: $404

$404 Average annual utility costs: $4,848

$4,848 How much more (%) than national average: 15.10%

15.10% How much more ($) than national average: $636

Michigan

Average monthly utility costs: $320

$320 Average annual utility costs: $3,840

$3,840 How much more (%) than national average: -8.83%

-8.83% How much more ($) than national average: -$372

Minnesota

Average monthly utility costs: $294

$294 Average annual utility costs: $3,528

$3,528 How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%

-16.24% How much more ($) than national average: -$684

Mississippi

Average monthly utility costs: $255

$255 Average annual utility costs: $3,060

$3,060 How much more (%) than national average: -27.35%

-27.35% How much more ($) than national average: -$1,152

Missouri

Average monthly utility costs: $284

$284 Average annual utility costs: $3,408

$3,408 How much more (%) than national average: -19.09%

-19.09% How much more ($) than national average: -$804

Montana

Average monthly utility costs: $352

$352 Average annual utility costs: $4,224

$4,224 How much more (%) than national average: 0.28%

0.28% How much more ($) than national average: $12

Nebraska

Average monthly utility costs: $331

$331 Average annual utility costs: $3,972

$3,972 How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%

-5.70% How much more ($) than national average: -$240

Nevada

Average monthly utility costs: $290

$290 Average annual utility costs: $3,480

$3,480 How much more (%) than national average: -17.38%

-17.38% How much more ($) than national average: -$732

New Hampshire

Average monthly utility costs: $386

$386 Average annual utility costs: $4,632

$4,632 How much more (%) than national average: 9.97%

9.97% How much more ($) than national average: $420

New Jersey

Average monthly utility costs: $467

$467 Average annual utility costs: $5,604

$5,604 How much more (%) than national average: 33.05%

33.05% How much more ($) than national average: $1,392

New Mexico

Average monthly utility costs: $357

$357 Average annual utility costs: $4,284

$4,284 How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%

1.71% How much more ($) than national average: $72

New York

Average monthly utility costs: $384

$384 Average annual utility costs: $4,608

$4,608 How much more (%) than national average: 9.40%

9.40% How much more ($) than national average: $396

North Carolina

Average monthly utility costs: $282

$282 Average annual utility costs: $3,384

$3,384 How much more (%) than national average: -19.66%

-19.66% How much more ($) than national average: -$828

North Dakota

Average monthly utility costs: $344

$344 Average annual utility costs: $4,128

$4,128 How much more (%) than national average: -1.99%

-1.99% How much more ($) than national average: -$84

Ohio

Average monthly utility costs: $369

$369 Average annual utility costs: $4,428

$4,428 How much more (%) than national average: 5.13%

5.13% How much more ($) than national average: $216

Oklahoma

Average monthly utility costs: $348

$348 Average annual utility costs: $4,176

$4,176 How much more (%) than national average: -0.85%

-0.85% How much more ($) than national average: -$36

Oregon

Average monthly utility costs: $363

$363 Average annual utility costs: $4,356

$4,356 How much more (%) than national average: 3.42%

3.42% How much more ($) than national average: $144

Pennsylvania

Average monthly utility costs: $336

$336 Average annual utility costs: $4,032

$4,032 How much more (%) than national average: -4.27%

-4.27% How much more ($) than national average: -$180

Rhode Island

Average monthly utility costs: $360

$360 Average annual utility costs: $4,320

$4,320 How much more (%) than national average: 2.56%

2.56% How much more ($) than national average: $108

South Carolina

Average monthly utility costs: $298

$298 Average annual utility costs: $3,576

$3,576 How much more (%) than national average: -15.10%

-15.10% How much more ($) than national average: -$636

South Dakota

Average monthly utility costs: $278

$278 Average annual utility costs: $3,336

$3,336 How much more (%) than national average: -20.80%

-20.80% How much more ($) than national average: -$876

Tennessee

Average monthly utility costs: $294

$294 Average annual utility costs: $3,528

$3,528 How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%

-16.24% How much more ($) than national average: -$684

Texas

Average monthly utility costs: $296

$296 Average annual utility costs: $3,552

$3,552 How much more (%) than national average: -15.67%

-15.67% How much more ($) than national average: -$660

Utah

Average monthly utility costs: $293

$293 Average annual utility costs: $3,516

$3,516 How much more (%) than national average: -16.52%

-16.52% How much more ($) than national average: -$696

Vermont

Average monthly utility costs: $428

$428 Average annual utility costs: $5,136

$5,136 How much more (%) than national average: 21.94%

How much more ($) than national average: $924

Virginia

Average monthly utility costs: $334

$334 Average annual utility costs: $4,008

$4,008 How much more (%) than national average: -4.84%

-4.84% How much more ($) than national average: -$204

Washington

Average monthly utility costs: $389

$389 Average annual utility costs: $4,668

$4,668 How much more (%) than national average: 10.83%

10.83% How much more ($) than national average: $456

West Virginia

Average monthly utility costs: $315

$315 Average annual utility costs: $3,780

$3,780 How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%

-10.26% How much more ($) than national average: -$432

Wisconsin

Average monthly utility costs: $356

$356 Average annual utility costs: $4,272

$4,272 How much more (%) than national average: 1.42%

1.42% How much more ($) than national average: $60

Wyoming

Average monthly utility costs: $324

$324 Average annual utility costs: $3,888

$3,888 How much more (%) than national average: -7.69%

-7.69% How much more ($) than national average: $324

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed costs from each state across a variety of utilities including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, mobile phone, cable and satellite, health insurance, alarm and security and life insurance. The total average bill costs per month, percentage above or below national average cost, and percentage of household income was also sourced. All the data points were sourced from DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.