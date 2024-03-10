Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State

Do you ever wonder how much more, or less, you’d pay for utilities if you lived in a different state?
To find out what utility expenses look like nationwide, GOBankingRates analyzed average monthly utility costs using DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report for each U.S. state. Additional data sourced included the average annual utility costs, the percentage more than the national average utility cost for each state and how much more money utilities cost compared to the national average.
In alphabetical order, read on to see what the cost of utilities looks like in every state.
Alabama
- Average monthly utility costs: $387
- Average annual utility costs: $4,644
- How much more (%) than national average: 10.26%
- How much more ($) than national average: 40%
Alaska
- Average monthly utility costs: $424
- Average annual utility costs: $5,088
- How much more (%) than national average: 20.80%
- How much more ($) than national average: $876
Arizona
- Average monthly utility costs: $357
- Average annual utility costs: $4,284
- How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%
- How much more ($) than national average: $72
Arkansas
- Average monthly utility costs: $315
- Average annual utility costs: $3,780
- How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$432
California
- Average monthly utility costs: $368
- Average annual utility costs: $4,416
- How much more (%) than national average: 4.84%
- How much more ($) than national average: $204
Colorado
- Average monthly utility costs: $322
- Average annual utility costs: $3,864
- How much more (%) than national average: -8.26%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$348
Connecticut
- Average monthly utility costs: $463
- Average annual utility costs: $5,556
- How much more (%) than national average: 31.91%
- How much more ($) than national average: $1,344
Delaware
- Average monthly utility costs: $313
- Average annual utility costs: $3,756
- How much more (%) than national average: -10.83%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$456
Florida
- Average monthly utility costs: $335
- Average annual utility costs: $4,020
- How much more (%) than national average: -4.56%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$192
Georgia
- Average monthly utility costs: $286
- Average annual utility costs: $3,432
- How much more (%) than national average: -18.52%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$178
Hawaii
- Average monthly utility costs: $633
- Average annual utility costs: $7,596
- How much more (%) than national average: 80.34%
- How much more ($) than national average: $3,384
Idaho
- Average monthly utility costs: $321
- Average annual utility costs: $3,852
- How much more (%) than national average: -8.55%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$360
Illinois
- Average monthly utility costs: $340
- Average annual utility costs: $4,080
- How much more (%) than national average: -3.13%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$132
Indiana
- Average monthly utility costs: $300
- Average annual utility costs: $3,600
- How much more (%) than national average: -14.53%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$612
Iowa
- Average monthly utility costs: $331
- Average annual utility costs: $3,972
- How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$240
Kansas
- Average monthly utility costs: $361
- Average annual utility costs: $4,332
- How much more (%) than national average: 2.85%
- How much more ($) than national average: $120
Kentucky
- Average monthly utility costs: $351
- Average annual utility costs: $4,212
- How much more (%) than national average: 0.00%
- How much more ($) than national average: $0
Louisiana
- Average monthly utility costs: $310
- Average annual utility costs: $3,720
- How much more (%) than national average: -11.68%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$492
Maine
- Average monthly utility costs: $500
- Average annual utility costs: $6,000
- How much more (%) than national average: 42.45%
- How much more ($) than national average: $1,788
Maryland
- Average monthly utility costs: $394
- Average annual utility costs: $4,728
- How much more (%) than national average: 12.25%
- How much more ($) than national average: $516
Massachusetts
- Average monthly utility costs: $404
- Average annual utility costs: $4,848
- How much more (%) than national average: 15.10%
- How much more ($) than national average: $636
Michigan
- Average monthly utility costs: $320
- Average annual utility costs: $3,840
- How much more (%) than national average: -8.83%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$372
Minnesota
- Average monthly utility costs: $294
- Average annual utility costs: $3,528
- How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$684
Mississippi
- Average monthly utility costs: $255
- Average annual utility costs: $3,060
- How much more (%) than national average: -27.35%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$1,152
Missouri
- Average monthly utility costs: $284
- Average annual utility costs: $3,408
- How much more (%) than national average: -19.09%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$804
Montana
- Average monthly utility costs: $352
- Average annual utility costs: $4,224
- How much more (%) than national average: 0.28%
- How much more ($) than national average: $12
Nebraska
- Average monthly utility costs: $331
- Average annual utility costs: $3,972
- How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$240
Nevada
- Average monthly utility costs: $290
- Average annual utility costs: $3,480
- How much more (%) than national average: -17.38%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$732
New Hampshire
- Average monthly utility costs: $386
- Average annual utility costs: $4,632
- How much more (%) than national average: 9.97%
- How much more ($) than national average: $420
New Jersey
- Average monthly utility costs: $467
- Average annual utility costs: $5,604
- How much more (%) than national average: 33.05%
- How much more ($) than national average: $1,392
New Mexico
- Average monthly utility costs: $357
- Average annual utility costs: $4,284
- How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%
- How much more ($) than national average: $72
New York
- Average monthly utility costs: $384
- Average annual utility costs: $4,608
- How much more (%) than national average: 9.40%
- How much more ($) than national average: $396
North Carolina
- Average monthly utility costs: $282
- Average annual utility costs: $3,384
- How much more (%) than national average: -19.66%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$828
North Dakota
- Average monthly utility costs: $344
- Average annual utility costs: $4,128
- How much more (%) than national average: -1.99%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$84
Ohio
- Average monthly utility costs: $369
- Average annual utility costs: $4,428
- How much more (%) than national average: 5.13%
- How much more ($) than national average: $216
Oklahoma
- Average monthly utility costs: $348
- Average annual utility costs: $4,176
- How much more (%) than national average: -0.85%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$36
Oregon
- Average monthly utility costs: $363
- Average annual utility costs: $4,356
- How much more (%) than national average: 3.42%
- How much more ($) than national average: $144
Pennsylvania
- Average monthly utility costs: $336
- Average annual utility costs: $4,032
- How much more (%) than national average: -4.27%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$180
Rhode Island
- Average monthly utility costs: $360
- Average annual utility costs: $4,320
- How much more (%) than national average: 2.56%
- How much more ($) than national average: $108
South Carolina
- Average monthly utility costs: $298
- Average annual utility costs: $3,576
- How much more (%) than national average: -15.10%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$636
South Dakota
- Average monthly utility costs: $278
- Average annual utility costs: $3,336
- How much more (%) than national average: -20.80%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$876
Tennessee
- Average monthly utility costs: $294
- Average annual utility costs: $3,528
- How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$684
Texas
- Average monthly utility costs: $296
- Average annual utility costs: $3,552
- How much more (%) than national average: -15.67%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$660
Utah
- Average monthly utility costs: $293
- Average annual utility costs: $3,516
- How much more (%) than national average: -16.52%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$696
Vermont
- Average monthly utility costs: $428
- Average annual utility costs: $5,136
- How much more (%) than national average: 21.94%
- How much more ($) than national average: $924
Virginia
- Average monthly utility costs: $334
- Average annual utility costs: $4,008
- How much more (%) than national average: -4.84%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$204
Washington
- Average monthly utility costs: $389
- Average annual utility costs: $4,668
- How much more (%) than national average: 10.83%
- How much more ($) than national average: $456
West Virginia
- Average monthly utility costs: $315
- Average annual utility costs: $3,780
- How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%
- How much more ($) than national average: -$432
Wisconsin
- Average monthly utility costs: $356
- Average annual utility costs: $4,272
- How much more (%) than national average: 1.42%
- How much more ($) than national average: $60
Wyoming
- Average monthly utility costs: $324
- Average annual utility costs: $3,888
- How much more (%) than national average: -7.69%
- How much more ($) than national average: $324
Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed costs from each state across a variety of utilities including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, mobile phone, cable and satellite, health insurance, alarm and security and life insurance. The total average bill costs per month, percentage above or below national average cost, and percentage of household income was also sourced. All the data points were sourced from DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.
