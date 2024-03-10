News & Insights

Here’s What Utilities Cost in Every State

March 10, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Do you ever wonder how much more, or less, you’d pay for utilities if you lived in a different state?

To find out what utility expenses look like nationwide, GOBankingRates analyzed average monthly utility costs using DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report for each U.S. state. Additional data sourced included the average annual utility costs, the percentage more than the national average utility cost for each state and how much more money utilities cost compared to the national average.

In alphabetical order, read on to see what the cost of utilities looks like in every state.

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

  • Average monthly utility costs: $387
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,644
  • How much more (%) than national average: 10.26%
  • How much more ($) than national average: 40%

Anchorage Alaska

Alaska

  • Average monthly utility costs: $424
  • Average annual utility costs: $5,088
  • How much more (%) than national average: 20.80%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $876

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Average monthly utility costs: $357
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,284
  • How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $72
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

  • Average monthly utility costs: $315
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,780
  • How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$432
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

California

  • Average monthly utility costs: $368
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,416
  • How much more (%) than national average: 4.84%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $204
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Colorado

  • Average monthly utility costs: $322
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,864
  • How much more (%) than national average: -8.26%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$348

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Average monthly utility costs: $463
  • Average annual utility costs: $5,556
  • How much more (%) than national average: 31.91%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $1,344
WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.

Delaware

  • Average monthly utility costs: $313
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,756
  • How much more (%) than national average: -10.83%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$456
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Florida

  • Average monthly utility costs: $335
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,020
  • How much more (%) than national average: -4.56%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$192
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

Georgia

  • Average monthly utility costs: $286
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,432
  • How much more (%) than national average: -18.52%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$178

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Average monthly utility costs: $633
  • Average annual utility costs: $7,596
  • How much more (%) than national average: 80.34%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $3,384
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Average monthly utility costs: $321
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,852
  • How much more (%) than national average: -8.55%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$360
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

Illinois

  • Average monthly utility costs: $340
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,080
  • How much more (%) than national average: -3.13%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$132
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

Indiana

  • Average monthly utility costs: $300
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,600
  • How much more (%) than national average: -14.53%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$612

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

  • Average monthly utility costs: $331
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,972
  • How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$240
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Average monthly utility costs: $361
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,332
  • How much more (%) than national average: 2.85%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $120
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

Kentucky

  • Average monthly utility costs: $351
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,212
  • How much more (%) than national average: 0.00%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $0
New Orleans River Paddle boat colorful sky stock photo

Louisiana

  • Average monthly utility costs: $310
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,720
  • How much more (%) than national average: -11.68%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$492

Portland, Maine, USA skyline from above at twilight in winter.

Maine

  • Average monthly utility costs: $500
  • Average annual utility costs: $6,000
  • How much more (%) than national average: 42.45%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $1,788
Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA - November 2, 2016: Daytime view of the Gaithersburg skyline reflecting on a pond along the Washingtonian waterfront.

Maryland

  • Average monthly utility costs: $394
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,728
  • How much more (%) than national average: 12.25%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $516
Boston Massachusetts highest paid nurses

Massachusetts

  • Average monthly utility costs: $404
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,848
  • How much more (%) than national average: 15.10%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $636
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

  • Average monthly utility costs: $320
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,840
  • How much more (%) than national average: -8.83%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$372

St.

Minnesota

  • Average monthly utility costs: $294
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,528
  • How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$684
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Average monthly utility costs: $255
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,060
  • How much more (%) than national average: -27.35%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$1,152
Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Missouri

  • Average monthly utility costs: $284
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,408
  • How much more (%) than national average: -19.09%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$804
Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • Average monthly utility costs: $352
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,224
  • How much more (%) than national average: 0.28%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $12

Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Average monthly utility costs: $331
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,972
  • How much more (%) than national average: -5.70%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$240
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Average monthly utility costs: $290
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,480
  • How much more (%) than national average: -17.38%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$732
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Average monthly utility costs: $386
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,632
  • How much more (%) than national average: 9.97%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $420
Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

New Jersey

  • Average monthly utility costs: $467
  • Average annual utility costs: $5,604
  • How much more (%) than national average: 33.05%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $1,392

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Average monthly utility costs: $357
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,284
  • How much more (%) than national average: 1.71%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $72
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

New York

  • Average monthly utility costs: $384
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,608
  • How much more (%) than national average: 9.40%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $396
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Average monthly utility costs: $282
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,384
  • How much more (%) than national average: -19.66%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$828
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Average monthly utility costs: $344
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,128
  • How much more (%) than national average: -1.99%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$84

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Average monthly utility costs: $369
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,428
  • How much more (%) than national average: 5.13%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $216
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Oklahoma

  • Average monthly utility costs: $348
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,176
  • How much more (%) than national average: -0.85%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$36
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Oregon

  • Average monthly utility costs: $363
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,356
  • How much more (%) than national average: 3.42%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $144
Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

Pennsylvania

  • Average monthly utility costs: $336
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,032
  • How much more (%) than national average: -4.27%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$180

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Average monthly utility costs: $360
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,320
  • How much more (%) than national average: 2.56%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $108
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Average monthly utility costs: $298
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,576
  • How much more (%) than national average: -15.10%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$636
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Average monthly utility costs: $278
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,336
  • How much more (%) than national average: -20.80%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$876
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Average monthly utility costs: $294
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,528
  • How much more (%) than national average: -16.24%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$684

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Average monthly utility costs: $296
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,552
  • How much more (%) than national average: -15.67%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$660
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Average monthly utility costs: $293
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,516
  • How much more (%) than national average: -16.52%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$696
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

  • Average monthly utility costs: $428
  • Average annual utility costs: $5,136
  • How much more (%) than national average: 21.94%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $924
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Average monthly utility costs: $334
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,008
  • How much more (%) than national average: -4.84%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$204

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Average monthly utility costs: $389
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,668
  • How much more (%) than national average: 10.83%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $456
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Average monthly utility costs: $315
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,780
  • How much more (%) than national average: -10.26%
  • How much more ($) than national average: -$432
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Wisconsin

  • Average monthly utility costs: $356
  • Average annual utility costs: $4,272
  • How much more (%) than national average: 1.42%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $60
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Average monthly utility costs: $324
  • Average annual utility costs: $3,888
  • How much more (%) than national average: -7.69%
  • How much more ($) than national average: $324

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed costs from each state across a variety of utilities including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, mobile phone, cable and satellite, health insurance, alarm and security and life insurance. The total average bill costs per month, percentage above or below national average cost, and percentage of household income was also sourced. All the data points were sourced from DOXO’s State by State Bill Pay 2023 market report. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

