Here's What to Note Ahead of Tetra Tech's Q4 Earnings Release

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended September 2025) results on Nov. 12, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Pasadena, CA-based consulting and engineering services provider’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating a decline of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 40 cents per share. The figure indicates growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Tetra Tech before the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped TTEK’s Quarterly Performance

Tetra Tech’s fourth-quarter results are expected to benefit from increased activity in the U.S. Federal and U.S. State & Local client sectors. The company’s Government Services Group (GSG) segment’s results are likely to benefit from a solid pipeline of advanced water infrastructure projects, disaster response programs and strength in the federal sector.



Higher planning and design-related activities in water programs in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and strength in the high-performance buildings market are likely to boost the Commercial / International Services Group (CIG) segment’s results. We expect the CIG segment’s revenues to increase 6.2% year over year to $619 million. The company anticipates its overall revenues to be in the range of $1.0-$1.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Synergistic gains from the acquisitions made by Tetra Tech are expected to have boosted its quarterly revenues. In third-quarter 2025, TTEK acquired SAGE Group Holdings, which enabled it to boost its digital automation solutions across municipal water and industrial manufacturing automation, systems integration and smart infrastructure verticals. Also, in March 2025, it acquired Carron + Walsh ("CAW"), which expanded the company’s presence in Europe. Both companies are included in Tetra Tech’s CIG segment.



Despite the positives, rising costs and expenses are likely to have weighed on TTEK’s performance. For instance, the company has been subject to rising input costs over the past few quarters, which is likely to have posed a threat to its bottom line.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TTEK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: TTEK has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at 40 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Tetra Tech presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.62 per share in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. This compares with earnings of $2.27 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.08 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.98 billion.



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP came out with earnings of eight cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of seven cents. This compares with earnings of eight cents per share a year ago.



Ardagh Metal posted revenues of $1.43 billion in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.31 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the third quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83. This compares with earnings of $2.65 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.31 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.

