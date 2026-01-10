Here's What Medicare Part B Costs in 2026

Key Points

Once you turn 65, you may start getting health coverage through Medicare. Whether that's more or less expensive than your previous coverage depends on your situation, though.

Many people expect coverage under Medicare to be considerably less expensive, only to realize that's not the case. And when you're retired and on a fixed income of savings and Social Security, it's important to have a good handle on what your healthcare costs might look like. With that in mind, here are the costs you may be looking at for Medicare B this year.

A standard monthly premium of $202.90

In 2026, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B is $202.90, up from $185 in 2025. But that doesn't mean all Part B enrollees will pay $202.90 a month.

If you're a higher earner, you may be subject to a surcharge known as an income-related monthly adjustment amount that drives your Part B costs up. You'll be subject to one of these surcharges this year if you have an income above $109,000 as a single tax filer or $218,000 as a married couple filing jointly.

A $283 deductible

In 2026, the annual deductible for Medicare Part B is $283, up from $257 in 2025. What this means is that as you use your Part B coverage, you'll pay the full Medicare-approved amount for services until you meet that $283 limit.

Once you've paid your Part B deductible in full, Medicare will generally pay 80% of its approved costs for your care, and you'll pay the remaining 20%. This is known as coinsurance.

You can get help covering your Medicare Part B expenses

If you're on a limited income, it's important to know what Medicare Part B will cost you this year so you can plan accordingly. You should also know that there's a way to get help with your Part B costs. If you buy a Medigap plan, it will commonly pick up the tab for various Part B costs you end up subject to.

Medigap won't pay your Part B premiums, but some older plans may cover the cost of your Part B deductible. The main benefit of Medigap in the context of Part B, though, is that it generally covers the 20% coinsurance you usually owe for various outpatient services, whether it's doctor visits or diagnostic exams.

The best time to enroll in a Medigap plan is during your initial sign-up window, which starts the month you're 65 and enrolled in Part B. During that time, you can't be denied coverage for pre-existing conditions, and insurers have to sell you a plan at their most competitive rate. If you wait too long to buy Medigap coverage, it could end up being a lot more expensive, thereby negating the value.

If you're old enough to be on Medicare, chances are, healthcare is a big expense for you. Having a good understanding of your Medicare Part B costs could make them a lot easier to manage.

