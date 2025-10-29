Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MGM (MGM) Q3 Earnings

MGM Resorts (MGM) reported $4.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -35.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Table Games Drop : $1,363.00 versus $1,381.50 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1,363.00 versus $1,381.50 estimated by three analysts on average. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Table Games Win : $309.00 compared to the $337.50 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $309.00 compared to the $337.50 average estimate based on three analysts. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Slots Handle : $6,155.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5,926.40.

: $6,155.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5,926.40. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Slots Win : $570.00 compared to the $553.22 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $570.00 compared to the $553.22 average estimate based on three analysts. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Occupancy : 89% versus 91.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 89% versus 91.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Average Daily Rate (ADR) : $236.00 compared to the $235.14 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $236.00 compared to the $235.14 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Las Vegas Strip Resorts : $1.98 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.

: $1.98 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change. Revenues- Regional Operations : $956.88 million compared to the $953.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $956.88 million compared to the $953.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues- MGM China : $1.09 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.

: $1.09 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%. Revenues- MGM Digital : $174.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.87 million.

: $174.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.87 million. Adjusted Property EBITDA- Las Vegas Strip Resorts : $600.87 million versus $635.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $600.87 million versus $635.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted Property EBITDA- Regional Operations: $295.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $293.8 million.

Here is how MGM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MGM have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

