Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gap (GAP) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended October 2025, Gap (GAP) reported revenue of $3.94 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +6.9%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total : 585 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 579.

: 585 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 579. Comparable Sales - Banana Republic - YoY change : 4% versus 3.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4% versus 3.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total : 413 versus 410 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 413 versus 410 estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable Sales - Old Navy - YoY change : 6% versus 3.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6% versus 3.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores : 2,497 compared to the 2,481 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,497 compared to the 2,481 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable Sales - Gap - YoY change : 7% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 7% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable Sales - YoY change : 5% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America : 1,243 versus 1,241 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,243 versus 1,241 estimated by four analysts on average. Square Footage - Total : 29.80 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.25 Msq ft.

: 29.80 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.25 Msq ft. Net Sales- Gap Global- Total : $951 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $930.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $951 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $930.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total : $464 million compared to the $478.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $464 million compared to the $478.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Gap have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

