Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Eaton (ETN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Eaton (ETN) reported revenue of $6.99 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.07, compared to $2.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06, the EPS surprise was +0.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- eMobility : $136 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%.

: $136 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%. Net Sales- Aerospace : $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Net Sales- Vehicle : $639 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $641.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $639 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $641.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Net Sales- Electrical Global : $1.72 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Net Sales- Electrical Americas : $3.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

: $3.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%. Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace : $280 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $256.56 million.

: $280 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $256.56 million. Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle : $114 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $105.21 million.

: $114 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $105.21 million. Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global : $330 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $325.69 million.

: $330 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $325.69 million. Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas : $1.03 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Segment operating profit (loss)- eMobility: $-9 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million.

Here is how Eaton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Eaton here>>>

Shares of Eaton have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.