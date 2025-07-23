Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alaska Air (ALK) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported revenue of $3.7 billion, up 27.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was +14.1%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Passenger Load Factor : 83.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85.2%.

: 83.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85.2%. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $2.39 compared to the $2.42 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.39 compared to the $2.42 average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles (ASM) : 24.06 billion versus 22.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 24.06 billion versus 22.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 15.39 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.11 cents.

: 15.39 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.11 cents. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 20.18 billion compared to the 19.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20.18 billion compared to the 19.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Yield : 16.62 cents versus 17.21 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.62 cents versus 17.21 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 10.9 cents versus 11.59 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.9 cents versus 11.59 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel gallons : 293.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 285.01 Mgal.

: 293.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 285.01 Mgal. Total Passenger Revenue : $3.36 billion versus $3.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.36 billion versus $3.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Loyalty program other revenue : $210 million versus $219.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.

: $210 million versus $219.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change. Revenue- Cargo and other : $139 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $137.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +93.1%.

: $139 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $137.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +93.1%. Operating Revenues- Passenger - Hawaiian: $857 million compared to the $600.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Alaska Air have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

