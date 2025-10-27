Here’s What It Costs To Charge a Tesla Monthly vs. Using Gas for a Subaru Ascent

The cost of powering a vehicle varies dramatically depending on whether you drive electric or stick with gas. Tesla owners pay monthly charging fees, while Subaru drivers face fluctuating fuel prices at the pump. To see how the two stack up, here is a comparison of the cost of charging a Tesla to filling a Subaru Ascent with gas.

Monthly Electric Charge for a Tesla

The price of fully charging a Tesla at home comes down to two factors: where you live and which model you own. Electricity averages $0.16 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) nationwide, according to the Energy Information Association. Still, places like Massachusetts, Hawaii and California carry higher rates, while some states pay less.

How often a Tesla needs to be charged depends on driving habits, climate, terrain and road conditions, with cold weather, hills and stop-and-go traffic draining the battery faster. Since Tesla models use different size batteries, charging costs vary — a Tesla Y with a 75 kWh battery averages $10.98 at home, while a Cybertruck with a 123 kWh battery runs about $18.

Monthly Fuel Cost for a Subaru Ascent

An Ascent ‘s monthly fuel cost is around $172 a month, per Edmunds data, but ultimately depends on state gas prices for regular unleaded fuel, terrain and driving habits.

The Federal Highway Administration reports that U.S. drivers log an average of 13,476 miles annually, which works out to 1,123 miles per month.

As of Sept. 8, AAA reports the national average gas price at about $3.20 per gallon. At that rate, driving 1,000 miles in a month would cost around $312.50, though the total can vary based on mileage and terrain. For 1,500 miles per month, the cost rises to about $468.75, again, depending on driving conditions.

Tesla vs. Subaru Ascent: Which Is Cheaper To Drive?

When it comes to operating costs, drivers will spend less money keeping a Tesla on the road than a Subaru Ascent. Charging a Tesla runs about $39 to $73 a month, while gas for the Ascent can cost about $172 or higher every month depending on the individual state’s fuel prices and how much you drive.

