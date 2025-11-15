Here’s What It Costs To Charge a Tesla Monthly vs. Using Gas for a Lexus RX

Tesla drivers typically spend around $45 monthly on charging, while Lexus RX owners face approximately $140 in gas costs. This nearly $100 monthly difference represents substantial savings that could impact your transportation budget over time. According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average gasoline price remains $3.11 per gallon as of October 2025, making fuel expenses a significant consideration.

But these headline numbers only tell part of the story behind electric versus gasoline vehicle operating costs. Several factors influence your actual monthly expenses, including where you live, how you drive and your charging habits. We’ll break down the real costs for both Tesla models and Lexus RX variants to help you understand the complete picture.

Tesla Monthly Charging Costs Breakdown

Tesla Model 3 owners enjoy some of the lowest monthly charging expenses among electric vehicle options available today. Home charging for a Tesla Model 3 typically costs between $10.95 to $18 for a complete charge, depending on local electricity rates. Monthly expenses for moderate drivers typically range from $35 to $50 when charging primarily at home locations.

Tesla Model Y charging costs run slightly higher due to its larger battery capacity and increased energy consumption. The Model Y costs approximately $14.39 for a full charge at home with similar monthly patterns. Model Y owners driving 1,000 miles monthly can expect to spend between $37 to $45 on electricity costs. Public charging stations cost significantly more, often 50% to 60% higher than residential rates.

Lexus RX Monthly Gas Costs by Model

The Lexus RX offers multiple powertrain options that significantly impact monthly fuel expenses for American drivers. According to U.S. News Cars, the 2025 Lexus RX 350 achieves 22 miles per gallon (mpg) city and 29 mpg highway with front-wheel drive configurations. All-wheel drive models reduce fuel economy by approximately 1 mpg across all driving conditions nationwide. Per CarBuzz, the gas-only RX models have a fuel tank capacity of 17.8 gallons while hybrid versions hold 17.2 gallons.

The hybrid RX 350h delivers substantially better fuel economy with significant cost savings potential for consumers. According to South County Lexus, the RX 350h achieves 37 mpg city and 34 mpg highway ratings across all available trim levels. Monthly fuel costs for average drivers can vary dramatically based on driving habits and regional prices. Per CarEdge, the RX 350h costs approximately $1,283 annually for fuel, or about $107 monthly for typical drivers.

Monthly Cost Comparison Based on Average Driving

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), American drivers average approximately 13,500 miles annually, which translates to roughly 1,125 miles of monthly driving patterns. Tesla Model 3 owners driving this distance monthly would spend approximately $48 for home charging costs nationwide. Model Y drivers covering similar distances face monthly charging expenses of around $54 based on current electricity rates. These figures assume primarily home charging with occasional use of public charging infrastructure for longer trips.

Lexus RX 350 owners driving 1,125 miles monthly would consume approximately 45 gallons of gasoline for transportation. At the current national average gas prices of $3.11 per gallon, monthly fuel costs reach approximately $140. RX 350h hybrid owners driving identical distances would use roughly 31 gallons monthly, costing approximately $96. The hybrid version delivers substantial savings compared to the gasoline-only model while maintaining luxury features and performance.

Factors That Change Your Monthly Costs

Electricity rates vary significantly across different states, dramatically impacting Tesla charging costs for American vehicle owners. According to PowerOutage.US, residential electricity rates range from 11.69 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in Idaho to 42.49 cents in Hawaii. Tesla owners in low-cost electricity states enjoy monthly charging expenses as low as $25 for typical usage. High-cost electricity regions can push monthly charging costs above $75 for similar driving patterns and habits.

Gasoline prices also fluctuate based on regional factors, including state taxes and local market conditions nationwide. Per Choose Energy, California drivers pay the highest gasoline prices at $4.66 per gallon, while Oklahoma residents pay $2.59. Regional variations can create monthly fuel cost differences exceeding $50 between different states for identical vehicles. Local utility companies sometimes offer special electric vehicle charging rates during off-peak hours, further reducing costs.

