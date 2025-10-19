Here’s What It Costs To Charge a Tesla Monthly vs. Using Gas for a Honda Accord

Whatever your personal feelings may be about the Tesla brand and whether an electrical vehicle (EV) fits your lifestyle, it’s hard to argue with the potential fuel cost savings. Teslas tend to have great fuel economy, with many models getting well over the equivalent of 100 miles per gallon (mpg), according to U.S. federal government fuel efficiency data.

In comparison, a regular internal combustion engine (ICE) Honda Accord gets an average of 32 miles per gallon (mpg) for 2025 models. Honda also sells hybrid Accords, which get an average of 48 mpg or 44 mpg, depending on the model, according to federal data.

Find Out: How Much To Charge a Tesla Monthly vs. Gas for a Subaru Forester

Read Next: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

Still, the actual fuel cost difference between Teslas and Accords depends on factors such as local electricity rates versus gas prices at the pump. Considering that most charging happens at home, though, according to the International Energy Agency, that helps keep costs down. And even when Tesla owners charge on the road, it’s often possible to fuel up for around $20-$30, depending on the model and factors like location and demand.

In comparison, gas prices at their current levels can make fueling up even relatively efficient cars like Accords expensive compared to most Teslas.

Cost Breakdown of Charging a Tesla vs. Honda Accord

The average monthly driving of a U.S. individual is about 1,123 miles per month, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Based on that mileage, a Tesla Model S costs approximately $54 per month on average if all charging takes place at home, according to data from Tesla and the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The same $54 monthly cost applies to a Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive, while a Tesla Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive costs a bit more at around $64 per month. Meanwhile, a Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive only has a monthly charging cost of around $49 based on average mileage.

In comparison, a gas-powered Honda Accord that gets 32 mpg takes around 35 gallons of gas to reach the average monthly mileage of a U.S. driver. Based on the national average gas price of $3.192 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, that means it costs about $112 per month to gas up a Honda Accord.

So, over a full year, that means fueling up the aforementioned types of Teslas costs about $663 versus a Honda Accord costing about $1,344, meaning an Accord’s annual fuel costs are roughly twice those of most Teslas.

Even a hybrid Accord costs a lot more to fuel up. Based on the average of the hybrid’s mpg, it costs about $78 per month to fill up, or about $936 per year. So, that equates to almost $275 in fuel cost savings per year for most Teslas.

Granted, a lot depends on the specific model, where you charge versus gas up, how you drive, etc. But in general, a Tesla saves money on fuel each month that can add up to hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in annual savings. Even if you decide to add a wall charger at home to speed up your EV charging, that means that in the long run, you’re still often coming out ahead on fuel costs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What It Costs To Charge a Tesla Monthly vs. Using Gas for a Honda Accord

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.