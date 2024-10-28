Here’s What Gen X Should Expect To Pay for Rent in 12 Texas Cities

Gen Xers may be surprised to learn which Texas city costs the most money to be a renter in — and no, it isn’t Austin or Dallas.

Key findings from a GOBankingRates study of the average rental cost across 46 U.S. cities revealed 12 Texas cities ranked within the list. Overall, the average monthly rent in these cities peaked at nearly $1,800. The same Texas city that costs the most to rent an apartment in is also the same city where the average median household income is just over six figures.

Which cities are we talking about? In order from most to least expensive, here’s how much Gen X would pay for rent in these 12 Texas cities.

1. Plano

Average monthly rent: $1,745

$1,745 1 bedroom average rent: $1,444

$1,444 2 bedroom average rent: $1,827

$1,827 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,704

$3,704 Median household income: $105,679

2. Austin

Average monthly rent: $1,501

$1,501 1 bedroom average rent: $1,330

$1,330 2 bedroom average rent: $1,619

$1,619 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,557

$3,557 Median household income: $86,556

3. Irving

Average monthly rent: $1,430

$1,430 1 bedroom average rent: $1,258

$1,258 2 bedroom average rent: $1,548

$1,548 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,496

$3,496 Median household income: $76,686

4. Garland

Average monthly rent: $1,394

$1,394 1 bedroom average rent: $1,144

$1,144 2 bedroom average rent: $1,397

$1,397 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,496

$3,496 Median household income: $71,044

5. Fort Worth

Average monthly rent: $1,373

$1,373 1 bedroom average rent: $1,172

$1,172 2 bedroom average rent: $1,353

$1,353 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,454

$3,454 Median household income: $72,726

6. Dallas

Average monthly rent: $1,354

$1,354 1 bedroom average rent: $1,237

$1,237 2 bedroom average rent: $1,464

$1,464 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,452

$3,452 Median household income: $63,985

7. Arlington

Average monthly rent: $1,340

$1,340 1 bedroom average rent: $1,158

$1,158 2 bedroom average rent: $1,365

$1,365 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,425

$3,425 Median household income: $71,736

8. Houston

Average monthly rent: $1,287

$1,287 1 bedroom average rent: $1,136

$1,136 2 bedroom average rent: $1,346

$1,346 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,361

$3,361 Median household income: $60,440

9. Corpus Christi

Average monthly rent: $1,218

$1,218 1 bedroom average rent: $1,010

$1,010 2 bedroom average rent: $1,236

$1,236 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,096

$3,096 Median household income: $64,449

10. San Antonio

Average monthly rent: $1,212

$1,212 1 bedroom average rent: $1,036

$1,036 2 bedroom average rent: $1,276

$1,276 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,136

$3,136 Median household income: $59,593

11. Lubbock

Average monthly rent: $1,191

$1,191 1 bedroom average rent: $965

$965 2 bedroom average rent: $1,164

$1,164 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,059

$3,059 Median household income: $58,734

12. El Paso

Average monthly rent: $1,073

$1,073 1 bedroom average rent: $854

$854 2 bedroom average rent: $1,023

$1,023 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $2,951

$2,951 Median household income: $55,710

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major cities and the cost of living in those cities. First GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey; the cost of living as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost, and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or coop as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes; and the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/coop value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs the total cost of living for each city was calculated. The cities were sorted to show the average apartment costs in major American cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

