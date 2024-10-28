News & Insights

Here’s What Gen X Should Expect To Pay for Rent in 12 Texas Cities

October 28, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Gen Xers may be surprised to learn which Texas city costs the most money to be a renter in — and no, it isn’t Austin or Dallas. 

Key findings from a GOBankingRates study of the average rental cost across 46 U.S. cities revealed 12 Texas cities ranked within the list. Overall, the average monthly rent in these cities peaked at nearly $1,800. The same Texas city that costs the most to rent an apartment in is also the same city where the average median household income is just over six figures.

Which cities are we talking about? In order from most to least expensive, here’s how much Gen X would pay for rent in these 12 Texas cities.

Plano Texas.

1. Plano

  • Average monthly rent: $1,745
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,444
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,827
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,704
  • Median household income: $105,679

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

2. Austin

  • Average monthly rent: $1,501
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,330
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,619
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,557
  • Median household income: $86,556

Buildings in Las Colinas, Irving illuminated at night.

3. Irving

  • Average monthly rent: $1,430
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,258
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,548
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,496
  • Median household income: $76,686
State & 5th Street in Downtown Garland, Texas 2016.

4. Garland

  • Average monthly rent: $1,394
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,144
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,397
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,496
  • Median household income: $71,044

Stockyards Historic District in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

5. Fort Worth

  • Average monthly rent: $1,373
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,172
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,353
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,454
  • Median household income: $72,726
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

6. Dallas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,354
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,237
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,464
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,452
  • Median household income: $63,985

Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

7. Arlington

  • Average monthly rent: $1,340
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,158
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,365
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,425
  • Median household income: $71,736
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

8. Houston

  • Average monthly rent: $1,287
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,136
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,346
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,361
  • Median household income: $60,440

Water Front Property in Corpus Christi, Texas.

9. Corpus Christi

  • Average monthly rent: $1,218
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,010
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,236
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,096
  • Median household income: $64,449
San Antonio, Texas

10. San Antonio

  • Average monthly rent: $1,212
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,036
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,276
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,136
  • Median household income: $59,593

Downtown Lubbock, Texas.

11. Lubbock

  • Average monthly rent: $1,191
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $965
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,164
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $3,059
  • Median household income: $58,734
El Paso, Texas stock photo

12. El Paso

  • Average monthly rent: $1,073
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $854
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,023
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $2,951
  • Median household income: $55,710

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major cities and the cost of living in those cities. First GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey; the cost of living as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost, and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or coop as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes; and the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/coop value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs the total cost of living for each city was calculated. The cities were sorted to show the average apartment costs in major American cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024. 

