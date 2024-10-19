Here's What to Expect From Uber Technologies' Next Earnings Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) operates in the technology sector, providing global platforms for ridesharing, food delivery, and logistics services. With a market cap of $165.4 billion , its core offerings include the Mobility, Delivery, and Freight segments, connecting consumers with transportation and on-demand delivery solutions. The San Francisco, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the ride-hailing company to report a profit of $0.41 per share , up 310% from the previous year's $0.10 per share. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions. In the most recent quarter, UBER exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 51.6%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect UBER to report an EPS of $1.08, an increase of 24.1% from $0.87 in fiscal 2023 . Looking forward to fiscal 2025, the company’s EPS is projected to grow 112% year-over-year to $2.29.

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has surged 84.1% , outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 35.9% gain and the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF's ( XNTK ) 46.3% increase over the same period.

Shares of Uber climbed 10.9% on Aug. 6 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 profit of $0.47 per share and revenue of $10.7 billion, due to robust demand for its ride-sharing and food delivery services. The positive earnings were driven by a 25% growth in ride-sharing revenue and a sixfold increase in self-driving vehicle trips, supported by partnerships with companies like Waymo. Moreover, the stock surged 10.8% on Oct. 11 after Tesla announced plans to launch its Robotaxi service by 2025, potentially reshaping the ride-hailing market. Investors reacted positively, seeing potential benefits for Uber, with analysts like Jefferies' John Colantuoni calling it a "best-case outcome" for the company.

Overall, analysts' consensus view on UBER stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 36 give a "Strong Buy," three have a "Moderate Buy," and four give a "Hold" rating. Currently, UBER is trading below the average analyst price target of $89.09.

